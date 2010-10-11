Trending

QED Performance HDMI-e Superspeed review

The eye-catchingly purple QED Performance HDMI-e Superspeed cable communicates pictures faithfully Tested at £60.00

By Posted Review 

Our Verdict

A good cable that could be too much for some

For

  • Natural colour balance
  • virtually noise-free images

Against

  • Treble and midrange lack subtlety and finesse

It was with a sense of eagerness that we first plugged in the expensive-feeling and eye-catchingly purple QED Performance HDMI-e SuperSpeed.

It wields all the latest HDMI 1.4 attributes, including the much-vaunted Ethernet tag. It also allows your kit to faithfully communicate a superb and natural colour balance, with detailed and virtually noise-free images.

The sound is less successful: the treble and midrange lack the necessary subtlety and finesse.

This could be a shot in the arm for an overly demure system, but for some it'll be an overdose.

See all our HDMI cable reviews

Follow whathifi.com on Twitter

Join whathifi.com on Facebook