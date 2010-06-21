Best speaker stands, Awards 2010. For the money these are incredibly well-detailed and sonically revealing stands

We took a step back when we saw these Partington stands, being used to the company's more – shall we say – robust form of construction.

Delicate by comparison, the stylish and competitively priced ANSA 60s have successfully left all competitors trailing behind, being not only awesome for the money but supremely capable in use.

What you'll get here is taut substance, and a propulsive sound that lends your music wonderful cohesion.

The ANSA 60s also excel in their ability to provide transparent and clear detailing, a Partington trait that's carried over from the higher-end models in its range.

Quite simply, if you need stands that will do everything bar make the tea for a great price, then these are for you.

