The Avion 8925 is a heavyweight piece of furniture. It has a tapered design, which allows it to be pushed back in to a corner – a fairly big corner, mind you.
Its straight-line castors require installing, as do the handles, but this is a nicely solid hi-fi cabinet.
Sonically it's a little slow on its feet compared with the class-leading Hi-Fi Racks Podium XL but there's not much else to gripe about, with decent bottom end control, and good detail recovery.
Optimum Avion 8925 review
Optimum's heavyweight Avion 8925 has much to like, including a tapered design for easy installation Tested at £999.00
Our Verdict
A heavyweight, yet usable design with a lot to like
For
- Decent bottom-end and control
- good detailing
Against
- A little slow sonically
