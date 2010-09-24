The Nokia BH-504s are light, comfortable – and sound rather good.



They give you control via on-ear buttons with play/pause, skip track (although the skip track button doesn't work with the iPhone) and a function button for taking calls from a Bluetooth mobile.



Music is clear, open, organised and detailed. Drake's Shut It Down sounds crisp, full-bodied and musical.



Bass-lovers might miss the last word in extension and they have a tendency to sound a little safe, but these are well worthy of investigation.

