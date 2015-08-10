Also, don't forget to check out our dedicated Playlist Twitter account @WHFPlaylist for all the latest news and reviews of our favourite music, movies, TV shows and games, as well as the occasional competition you can enter for some shiny prizes.

Blu-ray releases

Blu-ray release of the week – The Water Diviner

The Water Diviner

Russell Crowe directs and stars in this drama about the Battle of Gallipoli. He plays Australian farmer Joshua Connor, who travels to Turkey in search of his three missing sons and comes across hotel owner Ayshe (Olga Kurylenko), as he tries to make sense of what happened.

It's a heartfelt film with Crowe better in front of the camera than behind. It's a beautiful looking film too, a testament to late cinematographer Andrew Lesnie who died earlier this year.

Buy The Water Diviner on Blu-ray at Amazon

Run All Night

Liam Neeson plays Jimmy Conlon in Run All Night in what's effectively a loose remake of Road to Perdition.

After Conlon's son (Joel Kinnaman) is implicated as a witness to a murder, he has to protect him from old friend and fellow mobster Sean Maguire (Ed Harris), who wants him dead to get rid of the only person who identify his son as the murderer.

A slight change of pace from the Taken franchise, this is a better fit for Neeson with Harris especially good as a weary mobster boss.

Buy Run All Night on Blu-ray at Amazon

Get Hard

This Will Ferrell comedy sees him play a millionaire who's jailed for fraud who turns to Kevin Hart's Darnell Lewis to prepare himself for life behind bars.

Get Hard is a predictable and not particularly funny comedy. There are some decent jokes, but the cliched stereotypes show a lack of imagination. File this under forgettable.

Buy Get Hard on Blu-ray at Amazon

Monday 10th August

True Detective – Pick of the Day, 9pm

The Last Man on Earth Fox HD, 9pm

Alive in Tuscon. After a virus wipes out most of humanity, Will Forte's Phil Miller is left as humanity's last hope. The only thing he really wants is the company of a woman, but then he meets Claire (Kristen Schaal) and begins to have second thoughts.

The premise is very similar to Brian K. Vaughn's Y The Last Man but we're not expecting the level of cutting, incisive social commentary that comic book series delivered.

No, this looks like a silly way to spend half-an-hour. We're hoping it turns out to be good.

True Detective Sky Atlantic HD, 9pm

Omega Station. The second, divisive series of True Detective comes to an end. Will the detectives find the killer? Will it make any sense? Will there be more scenes of people sitting down, arms folded and staring at something intensely?

The suspense is killing us.

Tuesday 11th August

UEFA Super Cup – Pick of the Day, 7.45pm

Live Barcelona v Sevilla BT Sport Europe HD, 7.45pm

The Super Cup is an all Spanish affair (again) as treble winners Barcelona take on UEFA Cup winners Sevilla.

Barcelona are regarded as the favourites but they'll be without Neymar who's suffering from mumps. A win here will see them equal AC Milan's record of five Super Cups.

Wednesday 12th August

Hannibal - Pick of the day, 10pm

The Great British Bake Off BBC One HD, 8pm

Biscuits. With the first baking challenge (cake) out of the way, it's now time to move on to biscuits. After making their signature 24 biscotti, the amateur bakers must tackle this week's technical challenge: arlettes. They're wafer-thin and swirly cinnamon biscuits that look incredibly difficult to make but are oh so tasty.

The showstopper is a fun one: an intricate edible biscuit box with 36 flavoursome biscuits inside.

Jane the Virgin E4 HD, 9pm

This week on Jane the Virgin… Jane does some research about pregnancy and nursing and wonders if she's cut out to be a mother.

Hannibal Sky Living HD, 10pm

...And the Woman Clothed in Sun. As the FBI and Will continue to investigate the serial killings, Dolarhyde meets with a blind woman - but he must resist the temptation to make her his next victim.

Meanwhile, Will meets with Bedelia for advice, while we hope that we get some answers about her dead patient.

Thursday 13th August

Prometheus - Pick of the day, 9pm

Atlantic: The Wildest Ocean on Earth BBC Two HD, 9pm

The third and last part of the BBC's nature series about the Atlantic sees extreme heat in Africa cause hurricanes in other areas. Narrated by Cillian Murphy.

Prometheus Film 4 HD, 9pm

We think we've mentioned Ridley Scott's Prometheus a number of times despite its poor reputation. And yet, there is something that keeps us coming back, whether it's Michael Fassbender's performance as the android David, or the lavish production design.

But, there's also some really, really silly things that drag this prequel to Scott's seminal Alien down a peg. Is it worth a watch? Just about. Although the film does veer off course in the last twenty minutes.

Friday 14th August

Villa vs United – Pick of the Day, 7.45pm

Aston Villa v Manchester United Sky Sports 1 HD, 7,45pm

Villa host Manchester United on a Friday (yes, Friday) night!

United have a tremendous record over the Villains and Van Gaal will be hoping for another three points at Villa Park. Both recorded 1-0 wins on the first weekend of the new season and both were quite laboured in those victories.

Villa, without Benteke, will be relying on last week's match-winner Rudy Gestede for goals, while United's strikeforce look like they need another match to gel with each other.

Insidious E4 HD, 9pm

A genuinely creepy supernatural horror starring Patrick Wilson and Rose Byrne, about a married couple visited by some weird apparitions after their son falls into a coma.

This film errs towards the pyschological rather than outright horror by cramming in a few spooky jump scares, and the last twenty minutes are positively bonkers.

Saturday 15th August

Victory in Japan Day – Pick of the Day, 11am

VJ Day: The Nation Remembers BBC One HD, 11am

Kirsty Young introduces a day of live programming commemorating Japan's surrender, ending World War II, 70 years ago.

St. Martin in the Fields will be the focal point of the commemoration, with a Service of Remembrance and a Horse Drawn parade taking place.

Borussia Dortmund v Borussia Monchengladbach BT Sport Europe HD, 5.30pm

Yes, more football, but this time we're heading to the continent for some German fussball.

Dortmund take on Gladbach in the first round of Bundesliga matches and they're up against one of the trickier teams.

Dortmund were terrible for most of last season, while Gladbach ended up in the Champions League places. Don't assume Dortmund are the favourites for this one.

Sunday 16th August

Marvel's Agent Carter - Pick of the day, 9pm

Marvel's Agent Carter Fox HD, 9pm

A Sin To Err. Carter thinks that a woman was involved in Stark's stolen technology, but the truth is closer to home than she thinks.

Meanwhile, the S.S.R. has finally rumbed on to the fact that Carter has been helping Stark - will they manage to catch her and interrogate her?

Partners in Crime BBC One HD, 9pm

N or M? As they fumble through more secret plots and intrigues, the British Secret Service decides that the Beresfords are their best chance at catching a Soviet agent and a kidnapped scientist.

'Til next week...