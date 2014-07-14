Also, check out our dedicated Playlist Twitter account @WHFPlaylist for the latest news and reviews of our favourite music, movies, TV shows and games, as well as competitions you can enter for some shiny prizes.

Monday 14th July

Utopia - Pick of the Day, Channel 4 HD

Under The Skin Blu-ray

An alien (Scarlett Johansson) seduces and kills her way across the Scottish highways. It's highly experimental fare, and far too trippy and creepy for that seduction to be remotely sexy. Powerful stuff from Jonathan Glazer (director of Sexy Beast), and a sublime performance from Johansson.

University Challenge BBC Two HD, 8pm

Paxman may have retired from terrorising politicians on Newsnight, but you can still watch him terrorising bright young students on the 44th series of University Challenge.

Manchester University (whose alumni include Benedict Cumberbatch and the late Rik Mayall) take on Selwyn College, Cambridge (notable alumni include Clive Anderson and Hugh Laurie) in the first episode of the fiendishly difficult academic quiz show.

True Blood Fox HD, 9pm

The seventh and final series of True Blood takes us back to its initial premise: humans and vampires co-existing not-so-peacefully. We've had werewolves, witches, shapeshifters, fairies and immortal goddesses, but the raunchy, gory and completely guilty-pleasure show has always been on top form when humans and vampires are at each other's throats (literally).

So when some evil human poisons the supply of True Blood serum, the town of Bon Temps goes to war. Prepare to say goodbye to some major characters for good - it's going to be a bloody end.

Utopia Channel 4 HD, 10pm

Bringing all its trademark violence, black humour and striking visual palette back to our screens for a second series, this superb conspiracy thriller continues to shock and delight in equal measure. The Utopia Experiments gang is still being hunted down by shady organisation The Network, as they attempt to decipher the prophetic tellings in a graphic novel manuscript.

Sharp, stylish and darkly comic, the series returns with its central ethical debate unresolved: what should humans do when overpopulation leads to global bloodshed? The Network thinks it's up to them to sort mankind out, but the rest of the gang has different ideas. There will be gory deaths, inappropriate laughs and a sharp yellow suit. Don't miss out.

Being Human Watch HD, 10pm

If a vampire, a werewolf and a ghost living together sounds familiar, that's because this is the American remake of the cult BBC Three show. Comparisons with the original characters of Mitchell, George and Annie abound, but after a shaky start the US trio (renamed Aidan, Josh and Sally) have found their feet and are well into their fourth series across the pond now.

We're only just getting started with series two in the UK, and the trio's attempt to live a normal life in Boston is compromised by villains from the past, date nights gone awry, and menacing supernatural beings that are hell-bent on causing trouble.

Tuesday 15th July

Hannibal - Pick of the Day, Sky Living HD

Hannibal Sky Living HD, 10pm

Ko No Mono. With Margot's brother Mason now on the client list (do they get a family discount?), Hannibal seems to find it amusing to turn the siblings against each other, with rather vicious consequencies. Meanwhile, Jack is on the hunt for the missing Freddie Lounds, who was last seen fleeing from Will...

Utopia Channel 4 HD, 10pm

After the series two premiere yesterday, Utopia fans are gifted with the second episode the day after. With the flashback episode setting up the plot for this series, we're back in the present day tonight with Jessica held captive.

Wednesday 16th July

Veep - Pick of the Day, Sky Atlantic HD

24: Live Another Day Sky 1 HD, 9pm

10.00pm to 11.00pm. Jack Bauer's time is up, and the London-based special series has finally come to its madcap explosive end. Can Jack save the day, the world and his reputation?

Silicon Valley Sky Atlantic HD, 9pm

Minimum Viable Product. Dubbed 'Entourage for Geeks' or a high-budget version of The Big Bang Theory depending on which review you read, this new series takes a look at the shiny, cutthroat world of tech start-ups in the heart of Silicon Valley.

Veep Sky Atlantic HD, 9.35pm

Julia Louis-Dreyfuss returns as VP Selina Meyer in Armando Iannucci's whip-smart and bitingly satirical US political comedy. It's a brilliant and funny series, and a worthy successor to The Thick Of It, albeit with a little less swearing.

In the third series, Selina's ambitions are sky-high as she embarks on her presidential campaign, while also promoting her autobiography and planning a trip to London. It's her moment to become the most powerful politician in the world. What could possibly go wrong?

Thursday 17th July

Almost Human - Pick of the Day, Watch HD

Mock the Week BBC Two HD, 10pm

Ed Byrne, Milton Jones, Zoe Lyons and Russell Kane join regulars Hugh Dennis, Andy Parsons and Dara O Briain in humourously dissecting this week's news.

Almost Human Watch HD, 10pm

Disrupt. With Google's acquisition of Nest Labs and Apple's Home Kit launching soon, our homes are next in line to get a smart upgrade. Cue tonight's episode of Almost Human, where detectives Kennex and Dorian have to deal with a house whose murderous artificial intelligence has taken control. Let's hope this isn't a sign of things to come.

Friday 18th July

The Joy of the Guitar Riff BBC Four HD, 9pm

No self-respecting rock song would be complete without a decent guitar riff. From the jangling melodies of Chuck Berry to the iconic opening bars of Back in Black, this documentary explores the evolution of the guitar riff over 60 years of rock 'n' roll. With contributions from legendary riff-makers Tony Iommi, Brian May, Joan Jett and many more.

Great Guitar Riffs at the BBC BBC Four HD, 10pm

If that doumentary has left you hungry for more riff-based rock anthems, then stay tuned for these brilliant performances from the Beeb's archives. We've got Jimi Hendrix, Cream, AC/DC, The Stone Roses, Rage Against the Machine, The Smiths and Foo Fighters rocking out some fabulous songs that'll make you nostalgic and urge you to crank up your hi-fi system.

Sound City BBC Four HD, 11pm

And to round off this rocking Friday night is Dave Grohl's excellent documentary on the Sound City Studios in Los Angeles - home to some of rock's greatest albums such as Nirvana's Nevermind, Fleetwood Mac's Fleetwood Mac, Tom Petty's Damn the Torpedoes and Johnny Cash's Unchained. We get a tour of the studio, a look at the legendary Neve console that was state-of-the-art in 1969, hear why musicians such as Trent Reznor and Lars Ulrich still prefer recording analogue and how the rise of digital music has changed the music industry.

But the best part? Grohl invites musicians to collaborate and record brand new songs on the Sound City Neve console - Trent Reznor, Chris Goss, Josh Homme, Krist Novoselic, Corey Taylor, Stevie Nicks, Rick Springfield and Sir Paul McCartney are just some of the names on the Sound City soundtrack. You simply must hear the album, so here's the Spotify link: Sound City - Real to Reel – Sound City - Real to Reel

Saturday 19th July

The Great Mouse Detective - Pick of the Day, Sky Movies Disney HD

The Great Mouse Detective Sky Movies Disney HD, 9.35pm

There have been many Sherlock Holmes adaptations, from Rathbone to Brett to Cumberbatch to Downey Jr to Miller, but one of the most well-loved has to be this charming Disney version of the famous sleuth. When young Olivia Faversham is threatened by criminal mastermind Rattigan in his scheme to rule England, she goes to Basil of Baker Street - a well known mouse detective who just happens to live in the same residence as his human counterpart - who takes this chance to take on his nemesis.

It may be Disney, and they may be mice, but we'd take that superb climactic Big Ben scene over Guy Ritchie's slo-mo special effects any day. A lovely work of animation, a brilliant story full of suspense, humour and warmth, and Basil can easily take his place amongst one of the finest depictions of Holmes to date.

Sunday 20th July

F1: The German Grand Prix - Pick of the Day, Sky Sports F1 HD

Golf: The Open Championship BBC One HD, 12.10pm

Live coverage of the fourth and final round of the 2014 Open Championship from Hoylake, where three-time winner Tiger Woods is hoping to make a comeback after major back surgery.

2014 Formula 1 Championship Sky Sports F1 HD, 12pm

The German Grand Prix. The Germans have just won a world championship, but can either Nico Rosberg or Sebastian Vettel continue the winning streak with a win at the Hockenheimring? Or will Lewis Hamilton swoop in and give Britain something to be proud of?

'Til next week...