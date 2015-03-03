The Sonos 5.3 update came after the company admitted that, while many people liked the previous redesign, "we also heard from many of you that we made some things worse".

The latest version aims to make it easier to move your music between rooms, improve the layout of the tablet app and give greater prominence to some smaller features that were tucked away in the previous release.

New for this update is "a more accessible rooms menu", available at the top of any screen, a larger track progression bar so you can more easily scroll through a track and a better position for the shuffle and crossfade buttons.

