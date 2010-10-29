Here's the official release:

Haymarket Consumer Media's market-leading consumer electronics and home entertainment brands, Stuff' and ‘What Hi-fi? Sound and Vision', are proud to announce an exclusive collaboration with the Consumer Electronics Association (CEA)® to become the Official International Media Partners of the 2011 International CES, the world's largest consumer technology tradeshow.



Stuff's involvement will culminate in the 2011 CES Hot Stuff Awards: the 10 new product launches at CES that most impress the magazine's panel of gadget experts. They will be picking the most desirable, most exciting and most innovative products from the show, choices perfectly reflecting Stuff's editorial mantra of “gadget joy.”

The 2011 CES Hot Stuff Awards will be included in the official CES awards programme and reported on stuff.TV and across the magazine's 29 international editions, reaching two million consumers each month.



Editor-in-chief, Fraser Macdonald, said, “This is a tremendously exciting partnership for Stuff. We always send a contingent to Las Vegas for CES as it's the first opportunity to get our hands on the year's biggest gadgets, and to gauge what the following years will bring.“



Macdonald added, “From its world-leading position, Stuff is ideally placed to partner with CEA. Our experts will pick real winners: the 2011 CES Hot Stuff awards will only feature new products that all gadget fans will love, and that most gadget fans will buy.”



What Hi-fi? Sound and Vision will also be covering all the best in TV, hi-fi and AV across CES, including hosting a dedicated room in The Venetian, at the heart of the show's high-performance audio exhibits.

Group Editor, Clare Newsome, said, “As the world's No.1 home entertainment buyer's guide, What Hi-fi? Sound and Vision is a perfect partner for CES, the world's No.1 CE event. We look forward to building on our already extensive coverage of the event, and sharing all the excitement and innovation on offer with our global community of more than one and half million monthly consumers, in print and online.”

OK, official news over. What this means for you is more news, video and access to the new products and technologies that count, via the most extensive coverage we've ever been able to offer.

Look out for a new, dedicated area of the website to come!

