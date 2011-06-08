These dinky little dongles from Audio Pro let you create an affordable multiroom system in minutes.

All you have to do is plug the TX100 transmitter into a spare USB on your computer, the RX100 receiver (supplied with mains adapter) into the line input of your music system and away you go.

Alternatively you can plug the transmitter into a preout or headphone socket on the hi-fi and send the signal to any RX100-enabled device elsewhere in the home. The system's range is 50 metres, and it supports uncompressed lossless audio.

Once connected, you could for example send iTunes or Spotify from your PC or laptop to the hi-fi in the living room, or the iPod dock in the kitchen.

The complete Audio Pro WF100 set costs £150, and for that you get the transmitter, receiver, power adapter, two 3.5mm stereo cables and one RCA phono to 3.5mm cable.

The system will work with any computer, mobile device and operating system, including Mac, PC, Windows Play To, and Android, as well as media players such as iTunes, Spotify, Music Monkey and Windows Media Centre.

For maximum performance, Audio Pro uses a closed dedicated network protocol which does not share bandwidth with other wi-fi networks.

An analogue-to-digital converter sits on a separate chip within the TX100 transmitter, and the RX100 receiver uses a Burr-brown DAC. Bandwidth is 1.6Mb per channel and all audio is run at 48kHz.

The TX100 and RX100 can be bought separately for £85 each, while the WR200 range extender (up to 100 metres) costs £225.

Look out for our review of the Audio Pro WF100 set in the August issue, out June 30th.

