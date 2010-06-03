Trending

Magicbox Touch review

MagicBox has gone for a sophisticated design with its new Touch DAB/FM radio Tested at £53.00

By

Our Verdict

If you want stylish looks and a smooth delivery, this could be right up your street

For

  • Stylish looks
  • big, open and rich delivery

Against

  • Text scrolling is useless
  • slightly lethargic sound

MagicBox has pushed the boat out with touch-sensitive controls. You can't sniff at that when the price is a little over £50. The glossy finish and fabric speaker cover also help the Touch look like a premium product.

The display is a more qualified success. Static text is clear, but scrolling text (programme or track info) breaks up terribly.

Far more important is the way a radio sounds, and here the MagicBox is very decent. The delivery is big, open and rich, with music reproduced in smooth, easygoing fashion.

It's not the most energetic or punchy presentation – there's a degree of lethargy and muffle next to the clarity and precision of the best – but if you want stylish looks and smooth sounds, the Touch is well worth a try.

Specifications

General Information

Manufacturer Website Addresshttp://www.eurosuisse.com
Brand NameMagicBox
Product TypeRadio Tuner
ManufacturerEuro Suisse International Limited
Product LineTouch Kitchen
Manufacturer Part NumberTOUCH KITCHEN DAB
Product NameMagicbox Touch

Miscellaneous

Package Contents
  • Touch Kitchen Radio Tuner
  • 1 x Mains Adaptor
  • 1 x User Manual
Environmentally FriendlyYes
Environmental CertificationRoHS

Technical Information

Station Presets10 - FM
TunerDigital
Frequency Band-Bandwidth87.50 MHz to 108 MHz FM

Battery Information

Number of Batteries6
Battery SizeC

Display and Graphics

Display Screen TypeLCD

Physical Characteristics

ColourBlack

Warranty

Limited Warranty1 Year