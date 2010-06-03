MagicBox has pushed the boat out with touch-sensitive controls. You can't sniff at that when the price is a little over £50. The glossy finish and fabric speaker cover also help the Touch look like a premium product.



The display is a more qualified success. Static text is clear, but scrolling text (programme or track info) breaks up terribly.



Far more important is the way a radio sounds, and here the MagicBox is very decent. The delivery is big, open and rich, with music reproduced in smooth, easygoing fashion.



It's not the most energetic or punchy presentation – there's a degree of lethargy and muffle next to the clarity and precision of the best – but if you want stylish looks and smooth sounds, the Touch is well worth a try.

