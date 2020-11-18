Revealed! All the winners of the 2021 Sound+Image Awards

For 31 years, since 1989, the Sound+Image Awards have been celebrating the very best in audio and AV, recognising the products which have wowed us over the last 12 months of our magazines Sound+Image, Australian Hi-Fi, Best Buys Audio & AV, and Audio Esoterica, and which represent our recommendations of the very best products available in Australia today in every category from teeny-tiny True Wireless buds right to unliftably large amplification.

Under normal circumstances we’d currently be inviting the great and the good of the Australian Hi-fi Industry, perhaps even some of the less great and slightly mediocre, to gather together with us for our glitzy annual Presentation Dinner, where the candlelight and the wine and the unprecedented levels of mingle-tingle come together for what is often described as a right old riproaring shindig of a soirée, where our Editor hands out the healing crystal Awards trophies to those responsible for creating and distributing these wonders of our age, the engineers and innovators who design and build these magical musical machines, and the merchants and moguls who bring them to our shores and shelves.

But alas, shindigs of such magnitude are a sadly missing feature of 2020. So instead we must each celebrate separately, right here, right now, as we bring you the Sound+Image winners lists online under our What Hi-Fi? hub, while all the useful detail and determining factors will be reserved and set forth for your edification and delight in our upcoming Special Awards Issue of Sound+Image, available in December from all good newsagents, and some of the bad ones, and as with all issues and back issues and side issues, also available in its specially-swipable back-illuminated digital edition on the Readly platform. (Click here to access our current mega-vinyl-hugging Nov-Dec issue; the Special Awards Issue will appear here at its proper time once all its thousands of handcrafted words have been honed and inserted, hopefully in the right order.)

But enough of the preparatory and prefatory preliminaries – let’s get into the main course, the sumptuous banquet which is the 2021 Sound+Image Awards. Select your category below to be whisked away to those winners. We’ll also tell you more about some of the individual winners’ stories in the days and weeks to come, so come back again soon.

It is our earnest hope that we may all soon be immunised and interfacing together in our too too solid flesh once more. Until then, remember it’s all about the music, and also the movies, and sometimes even the lovely shiny knobs on the front.

Let the categories commence!

