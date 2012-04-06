Trending

Epson EH-TW5900 review

It may not excel with 3D, but as a 2D projector the Epson is a considerable achievement Tested at £950

By

5 Star Rating

Our Verdict

Epson’s strong recent showing continues – the EH-TW5900 is an authentic contender

For

  • Sturdy build, impressive spec
  • bright, believable and stable pictures

Against

  • Doesn’t have the detail levels of the very best rivals
  • not a great watch in 3D

First things first: the Epson EH-TW5900 is a big projector. That’s because, unlike its key rivals such as the BenQ W1200 and Optoma HD23 (and, in fact, unlike any sub-£1000 we’ve tested so far), the EH-TW5900 is 3D-ready.

‘Ready’ because, while it’s able to receive and project 3D images, it’s not supplied with any 3D glasses – they’ll set you back £90 or so per pair.

What we’re most interested in here, though, is the way the Epson performs as a £950 projector – and, in short, it performs really well.

Ergonomically, it’s good: on-screen menus are straightforward, though there’s a lot of capacity for tweaking if you so desire, and the chunky remote handset features gratifyingly large, backlit buttons.

It’s quiet in operation, despite the fearsome appearance of its fan-vents, and doesn’t leak light from anywhere but the lens.

Natural, neutral pictures
Given a Blu-ray of Gran Torino to project, the Epson delivers brilliantly natural, neutral pictures.

Its deep, inky blacks may lack give away the finest of details but they make for impressive contrasts, given the spotless white tones the EH-TW5900 is capable of – and it’s able to differentiate explicitly between true white and the sort of ivory off-white of Clint Eastwood’s teeth these days.

The colour palette is beautifully judged, inasmuch as it’s wide-ranging but entirely believable, and detail levels are high.

Skin-tones and –textures particularly benefit here, with every blemish and wrinkle being made explicit.

Even complex patterns – the check design of a shirt, a chain-link fence – are served up with commendable stability, and the Epson retains its martial grip of information like this even during the most testing movement.

Good motion processing
Despite its authority over movement, the Epson seldom betrays how hard its motion-processing is working – so images are stable and, consequently, entirely believable.

The EH-TW5900 can’t compete with its BenQ rival when you consider the W1200’s almost supernatural command of detail, but its less ‘showy’ picture performance arguably makes for a more relaxing viewing experience – and where colour fidelity and contrasts are concerned, it’s the strongest competition for the BenQ we’ve seen so far.

Less impressive with 3D
Unfortunately, it’s when the Epson’s at its most expensive – when you’ve shelled out another £180 for a couple of pairs of 3D specs – that it’s at its least impressive.

The glasses are a bit of a weird shape (they seem to contact your face all along the eyebrow-line) and 3D content undermines the brightness and detail of picture while being as prone to crosstalk as a 3D TV from 2009. But as a £950, 2D machine it’s a considerable achievement.

See all our projector Best Buys

Follow whathifi.com on Twitter

Join whathifi.com on Facebook

Specifications

View All

Interfaces-Ports

HDMIYes
USBYes

Image

Native Aspect Ratio16:9
Native Resolution1920 x 1080
Graphic ModeFull HD
Contrast Ratio20,000:1
Standard Mode Brightness2000 lm

Lamp

Lamp Power230 W
Lamp TypeUHE
Normal Mode Lamp Life5000 Hour
Number of Lamps1
Economy Mode Lamp Life5000 Hour

Projection Lens

Maximum Diagonal Image Size7.62 m (300")
Optical Zoom1.6x

General Information

Product NameEpson EH-TW5900
Product ModelEH-TW5900
Manufacturer Website Addresshttp://www.epson.co.uk
Brand NameEpson
Product TypeLCD Projector
ManufacturerEpson Corporation
Manufacturer Part NumberV11H422040LW

Power Description

Operating Power Consumption358 W

Technical Information

3D Type3D Ready
Projection MethodFront

Video

Video Signal StandardHDTV
Output Scan Format1080p

Physical Characteristics

Weight Approximate6 kg
Width420 mm
Depth365 mm
Height137.3 mm
Dimensions137.3 mm (H): 420 mm (W): 365 mm (D)

Miscellaneous

Package Contents
  • EH-TW5900 LCD Projector
  • Power Cable
  • Remote Control
  • HDMI Cable Clamp
  • Questionnaire Sheet

Warranty

Limited Warranty2 Year