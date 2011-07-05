Trending

Elac BS243 review

Thrilling in short bursts, but can become tiring over time Tested at £1050

Our Verdict

Crave excitement from your music? You’re not alone...

For

  • Intriguing looks, solid build
  • exciting, up-and-at-’em sound

Against

  • Remorseless attack can be tiring
  • get a bit shouty at high volumes

Thanks to a new distribution deal, Elac is again a presence in the UK market. Good news for anyone who craves excitement (visual or audible) from their speakers.

The BS243 are dramatic lookers thanks to the JET foil membrane tweeter and contoured 15cm mid/bass driver.

The drama keeps coming. Pacey, hefty and texturally varied at the bottom end, with space and attitude to spare in the midrange and whippet-like levels of speed and substance at the top, the Elacs tear into The Flaming Lips’ The Yeah Yeah Yeah Song with real purpose.

Nothing short of thrilling
Substantial dynamic shifts present no problems, the soundstage is cohesive and secure at all times, and timing is decent if a little short of the stop/start alacrity of their best rivals.

There’s no let-up, mind you: the Elacs are dogged in their quest for energy and excitement, and this relentlessness can get wearing over time. In short bursts, though, they’re nothing short of thrilling.

Specifications

General Information

Manufacturer Website Addresshttp://www.elac.com
Brand NameELAC
Product TypeSpeaker
ManufacturerELAC ELECTROACUSTIC GMBH
Manufacturer Part NumberBS 243
Packaged Quantity2
Product NameElac BS243

Technical Information

Minimum Frequency Response41 Hz
Crossover Type2-way
Sensitivity87 dB
RMS Output Power60 W
Impedance4 Ohm
Maximum Frequency Response50 kHz
Driver Type150 mm Cone Woofer
PMPO Output Power80 W

Physical Characteristics

Width170 mm
Depth232 mm
Weight Approximate5.20 kg
Height285 mm
Dimensions285 mm (H): 170 mm (W): 232 mm (D)

Miscellaneous

Environmentally FriendlyYes
Environmental CertificationWEEE