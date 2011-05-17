People will definitely see you coming in these AKG headphones.



The luminous green cable sticks out a mile (although black and white are also available).



They’re light, even by in-ear standards and trying the three sizes of supplied tips ensures a snug fit. They’re also fitted with an in-line mic and volume control.



Being part of AKG’s Quincy Jones Signature Line, you’d think that sound quality would be up to a decent standard, but you’d be wrong.



They produce quite an attacking, powerful sound. Bass notes hit the listener with force, but higher frequencies sound seriously coloured and coarse.



There’s a real lack of refinement, which makes for an iffy listen.

