UEFA Champions League Final free live stream: PSG vs Bayern Munich

Two European giants will come crashing together for the 2020 Champions League Final on Sunday 23rd August. It's PSG vs Bayern Munich. Make sure you know how to watch the 2020 Champions League Final free live stream wherever you are. It’s going to be a cracker.

BT Sport is offering all UK viewers a 2020 Champions League Final free live stream through the BT Sport YouTube channel, the BT Sport website and BT Sport app. UK citizens away from home will need to sign up to a VPN to watch PSG vs Bayern Munich for free from abroad.

You simply couldn't ask for a bigger or better final. For Paris Saint-Germain, this is the promised land. For them, the Ligue 1 title is all but meaningless. Les Parisiens have won seven out of their last eight domestic league campaigns. This is a team built from the ground up instead to conquer Europe.

Ever since the Qatari take over in 2011, the club has sought the best talent from the continent to get itself to its first every UEFA Champions League Final. They got to the quarters four years in a row between 2013-2016 and, after a less than successful last three seasons in the competition, they have finally made it to the big one. Does this team of Mbappe, Neymar, Di Maria, Icardi, Draxler, Thiago Silva and more have the class and composure to take final step?

Thomas Tuchal has a task on his hands if he's to orchestrate a win over Bayern Munich, though. The Bavarians have been imperious this season with only Liverpool as competition for the very best team in the world right now.

Both domestically and in the Champions League, Bayern have dominated very opponent, beating very good Leipzig and Dortmund sides to the Bundesliga title and shattering greats like Barcelona on the continent. With blistering fast forwards, fearsome defenders and undoubtedly the deadliest striker in Europe right now, the stars have truly aligned for them this season - but such games do not always go the way that everyone expects.

The 2020 Champions League Final of PSG vs Bayern Munich takes place at Benfica's Estadio da Luz in Lisbon. Kick-off is at 8pm BST on Sunday 23rd August. Read on to find out how you can watch a Champions League Final free live stream wherever you are in the world.

Watch the Champions League Final free live stream using a VPN

We'll look at the TV and live stream options for UK and USA-based fans below, but even if you have subscribed to the relevant services, you won't be able to use them when outside your own country. The service will know your location based on your IP address, and will automatically block your access.

A Virtual Private Network (VPN) helps you get around this obstacle. A VPN creates a private connection between your device and the internet, such that the servers and services you’re accessing aren’t aware of what you’re doing. All the information passing back and forth is entirely encrypted.

There are many VPN providers out there, with some more reliable and safe than others. As a rule, we’d suggest a paid-for service such as ExpressVPN or NordVPN.

Once you’ve made your choice, all you need to do is sign in to your VPN service through whichever device you’d like to use to watch the match. When prompted to select a server, you need to pick one which is based in the country whose content you’d like to access. Then navigate to the relevant video streaming app or website and you’re in.

Watch the Champions League Final for free in the UK

Rights to show the UEFA Champions League Final in the UK belong to BT Sport and the company has kindly made PSG vs Bayern Munich a free-to-air game for all UK citizens, whether they are BT customers or not.

Simply head over to the BT Sport YouTube channel, the BT Sport website or use the BT Sport app on a smart TV or mobile device for a free Champions League Final live stream. UK citizens away from home will need to sign up to a VPN to watch PSG vs Bayern Munich for free from abroad.

BT Sport customers can tune in as usual on BT Sport 1 and BT Sport Extra 1 for HD coverage of the game.

Likewise, Virgin Media customers can head straight to Channel 100 to enjoy the game in HD or use the Virgin TV Go app on their mobile device.

Watch the Champions League Final live in 4K

BT Sport comes in 4K HDR, beamed at 50fps on BT Sport Ultimate, channel 433 where it will show the 2020 Europa League Final. If you're hooked up specifically on the BT TV platform then it's also available in with Dolby Atmos sound.

BT Sport Ultimate is not available on the Sky TV platform but anyone with an Xbox, PS4 Pro, Apple TV or a Samsung TV can watch in 4K HDR using the BT Sport app.

Virgin Media customers with the V6 set-top box can also enjoy the Europa League Final in 4K. Head to the BT Sport Ultimate on channel 531.

Watch the Champions League Final live the USA

UEFA Champions League fans in the States are lucky enough to be able to watch some of the European football action free on Spanish language network Univision. The rest, you’ll have to pay for and the rights are shared out between Univision Deportes Network and CBS All Access.

Take a look at the schedules on their website to work how to follow your favourite team, and don’t forget to use a VPN if you’re watching from abroad.

Champions League fixtures and results

All times shown in BST.

Wednesday 12th August

Atalanta 1-2 Paris Saint-Germain

Thursday 13th August

RB Leipzig 2-1 Atlético Madrid

Friday 14th August

Barcelona 2-8 Bayern Munich

Saturday 15th August

Manchester City 1-3 Lyon

Tuesday 18th August

RB Leipzig 0-3 Paris Saint-Germain

Wednesday 19th August

Lyon 0-3 Bayern Munich

Sunday 23rd August

Final, 8.00pm – BT Sport 1 / BT Sport Extra 1 / BT Sport Ultimate / BT Sport YouTube