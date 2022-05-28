Liverpool vs Real Madrid live stream and how to watch the 2022 UEFA Champions League final for free online and on TV, team news

Liverpool's dream of an historic quadruple might be over but the Reds can still conquer Europe for a seventh time. The only problem? Thirteen-time winners and current La Liga champions Real Madrid stand in their way. Make sure you know how to watch a Liverpool vs Real Madrid live stream and catch the 2022 UEFA Champions League Final for free wherever you are.

UK fans can watch a Champions League free live stream with BT Sport (opens in new tab). Those in Australia can use 9Now (opens in new tab). Use a VPN to access the streams from abroad (opens in new tab) if you're stuck away from home.

Liverpool have had a week to get over the disappointment of missing out on the Premier League title, but all eyes will now be on Paris and the chance to add a third trophy to their haul. Jurgen Klopp's side have looked tired of late but are just one game away from making it a real season to remember.

The big news from the Liverpool camp is that Mo Salah is fit enough to start, with Klopp making three changes from the Wolves game last weekend. Virgil van Dijk and Fabinho also return to the side, with Joel Matip and Naby Keïta dropping to the bench. Luis Diaz is preferred to Diogo Jota in the front three.

Real Madrid were mere seconds away from being knocked out of this year's competition until that incredible turnaround against Manchester City at the Bernabéu. In fact, Carlo Ancelotti's team have consistently defied the odds to reach the final and may well feel like fate is on their side.

The Real Madrid boss has made one change to the team that drew with Real Betis on the final day of the La Liga season with Fede Valverde in for Rodrygo, which means it’s the same starting line-up as the second leg of the semi-final. Could the young Brazilian winger have a similarly game-changing impact from the bench tonight?



It's an 8pm GMT kick-off at the Stade de France today, Saturday 28th May 2022. Read on for more details on how to watch a Liverpool vs Real Madrid free live stream for the 2022 Champions League final, wherever you are in the world.

Our pick of the best VPN deals

Watch a Liverpool vs Real Madrid free live stream

(Image credit: UEFA)

The 2022 Champions League final is free-to-air in both the UK and Australia. Anyone in the UK can watch a Liverpool vs Real Madrid free live stream on the BT Sport YouTube channel (opens in new tab). You'll be be able to enjoy the game like this on any smart device on which you can access YouTube.

Away from the UK at the moment? Use a VPN to access the free live stream without being blocked (opens in new tab).

We recommend ExpressVPN as it comes with a risk-free 30-day money-back guarantee.

If you're in Australia, then you can tune into 2022 Champions Final on either 9Gem or use 9Now for the Liverpool vs Real Madrid live stream (opens in new tab).

It's not bad news in the USA either. Soccer fans in the States can access the game on Paramount Plus (opens in new tab). Paramount Plus has a 7-day free trial for new subscribers which means that they can watch a Champions League free live stream too.

Liverpool vs Real Madrid kicks off at 8pm BST / 3pm ET on Saturday. It's 5am on Sunday for those in Australia.

Watch a Liverpool vs Real Madrid live stream from abroad using a VPN

Even if you have subscribed to the relevant Liverpool vs Real Madrid live stream rights holders, you won't be able to access them when outside your own country. The service will know your location based on your IP address, and will automatically block your access.

A Virtual Private Network (VPN) helps you get around this obstacle. VPNs are a doddle to use and create a private connection between your device and the internet. All the information passing back and forth is entirely encrypted.

There are many VPN providers out there, with some more reliable and safe than others. As a rule, we’d suggest a paid-for service such as ExpressVPN which offers a 100 per cent risk-free money back guarantee. If you're not happy with the service any time within the first 30 days, then you can cancel with no penalties at all.

(opens in new tab) Try ExpressVPN risk-free for 30 days (opens in new tab)

ExpressVPN offers a 30-day money back guarantee with its VPN service. You can use it to watch on your mobile, tablet, laptop, TV, games console and more. There's 24/7 customer support and three months free when you sign-up. Try it – you'll be surprised how simple it is.

How to use a VPN for Liverpool vs Real Madrid

Stade de France (Image credit: Wikipedia: By Zakarie Faibis - Own work, CC BY-SA 4.0, https://commons.wikimedia.org/w/index.php?curid=82522501 - Cropped 16:9)

Using a VPN is incredibly simple:

1. Install the VPN of your choice. ExpressVPN (opens in new tab) is the one we recommend.

2. Open up the VPN app and choose the location of the service you wish to access. For the Champions League, you may wish to choose 'UK' for BT Sport YouTube or 'AUS' for 9Now.

3. Then head over to BT Sport YouTube or 9Now on your browser or device and enjoy the Liverpool vs Real Madrid live stream.

If, for whatever reason, you can't get it working, then do remember that you have the comfort of a 30-day money back guarantee with ExpressVPN (opens in new tab). You could also try NordVPN (opens in new tab), which also comes with a 30-day money back guarantee, and Surfshark (opens in new tab) which offers 24 hour assistance.

UK: watch Liverpool vs Real Madrid live stream in 4K

(Image credit: BT Sport)

BT Sport is the Champions League TV rights holder in the UK. BT Sport will show the Champions League final for free on its website (opens in new tab), through its app (opens in new tab), which is available for mobiles, tablets, TVs and other connected devices, and on its YouTube channel (opens in new tab). But if you want to watch Liverpool vs Real Madrid in 4K, you need to be a BT Sport subscriber.

Liverpool vs Real Madrid is available in HD and in 4K HDR at 50fps on BT Sport Ultimate, channel 433. If you're hooked up specifically on the BT TV platform then it's also available in with Dolby Atmos sound.

BT Sport Ultimate fixtures are also available, minus the Atmos, for Virgin Media customers who subscribe to the BT Sport Collection. You can enjoy it in 4K HDR on channel 555.

(opens in new tab) Full BT Sport package from £15 per month (opens in new tab)

The other option for BT customers is to upgrade their TV package to include the sports channels. You can add all of the BT Sport channels for just £15 per month. For the Big Bundle, which includes all the Sky Sports too, it's £40 per month – more expensive, granted, but you'll never miss a match again.

Already have BT TV and BT broadband? You can add BT Sport to your package for only £15 a month (plus a £20 joining fee).

Virgin Media customers can watch the football when available by subscribing to BT Sport as desired. Virgin Media’s Bigger + Sports bundle (opens in new tab) covers both Sky and BT televised games.

(opens in new tab) BT Sport Collection on Virgin Media £18 per month (opens in new tab)

The BT Sport Collection on Virgin Media is a £18 bolt-on, at the time of writing. It brings coverage of football, rugby, cricket, UFC and more, plus access to BT Sport Ultra HD for 4K viewing. You can cancel the subscription at any time.

Those on Virgin Media will need the Virgin V6 box and a 4K TV to make sure they're getting the action at maximum resolution. With the basic Big Bundle, BT Sport is £18 per month but all five BT Sport channels, including Ultra HD, are included on the larger TV packages which start at £69 per month. More details on Virgin Media TV bundles. (opens in new tab)

BT Sport Ultimate is not available on the Sky TV platform but anyone with an Xbox, PlayStation, Apple TV or a Samsung TV can watch the Champions League in 4K HDR using the BT Sport app with the BT Sport Monthly Pass. No contract required.

Watch a Champions League final live stream in US

Paramount Plus is the Champions League rights holder in the USA. You can access Paramount Plus on most smart devices for $5.99.

New subscribers can use a 7-day free trial of Paramount Plus to watch Liverpool vs Real Madrid for free.

(opens in new tab) Liverpool vs Real Madrid Paramount+ 7-day free trial (opens in new tab)

Watch UEFA Champions League final for free with a 7-day free trial of Paramount Plus. It's $5.99 per month once the trial expires. Cancel at any time.

Watch a Liverpool vs Real Madrid live stream in Canada

Football fans in Canada can watch the 2022 Champions League final live on DAZN (opens in new tab).

A subscription to the streaming service costs $20 (CAD) a month or $150 (CAD) a year.

(opens in new tab) Liverpool vs Real Madrid: watch on DAZN ($20/m) (opens in new tab)

DAZN Canada has the rights to every Champions League 2021/22 live stream, plus Bundesliga, UEFA Champions League, Premier League, US Sports, fightsports, and more. No contract. Cancel anytime.

Watch Liverpool vs Real Madrid in Australia

Stan Sport provides live coverage of the UEFA Champions League (including Liverpool vs Real Madrid). To begin with, there's a Stan 30-day free trial. After that, you choose your base package and the necessary sport add-on costs AU$10 a month on top (so, from $20 a month in total).

Fortunately, you don't need to subscribe to Stan to watch the final this year. The Liverpool vs Real Madrid live stream is free for all to watch on 9Gem and the 9Now streaming service (opens in new tab).

Stuck outside Oz at the moment? Don't forget that you can use a VPN (opens in new tab) to access a live stream without being blocked.

When is the 2022 Champions League Final?

The match kicks off at 8pm GMT (3pm ET)

Champions League Final 2021/22

28th May 2022 - Liverpool vs Real Madrid