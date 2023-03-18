Scotland vs Italy live stream: how to watch Six Nations 2023 free online and on TV today, kick-off

Scotland vs Italy Six Nations 2023 live stream

It's kick-off for Scotland vs Italy in this Six Nations showdown. It's free to watch on BBC One and BBC iPlayer in the UK today. Rugby fans can also watch for free in Ireland via RTÉ 2 and RTÉ Player. Peacock TV will be broadcasting this 2023 Six Nations clash in the USA, DAZN is the network for Canadian rugby fans, and Stan Sport has the Scotland vs Italy live stream in Australia. Use a VPN to watch your usual stream from anywhere if you are outside your home country.

Scotland vs Italy Six Nations 2023 live stream: Preview

It's been a solid 2023 Six Nations campaign for Gregor Townsend’s Scotland, and a win at Murrayfield against Italy on Saturday could seal them a creditable their place finish.

A hard-fought defeat to Ireland last time out ended the hosts' hopes of clinching the title. But with struggling England travelling to Grand Slam chasing Ireland in Dublin, there's every chance the Scots could finish the tournament above the Red Rose and deliver their best showing in the Six Nations since finishing third in 2018.

Despite starting with plenty of promise, Italy have failed to register a win in this year's tournament and are now in severe danger of winning the wooden spoon following their defeat to Wales last weekend.

The Azzurri are on a run of 11 defeats to Scotland, with Italy's last victory over the hosts coming all the way back in 2015.

Scotland have made four changes to the side that lost to Ireland last weekend, with Finn Russell, Stuart Hogg and Richie Gray all missing out through injury and Matt Fagerson dropped to the bench. Blair Kinghorn starts at fly-half in place of Russell, Ollie Smith comes in for Hogg at full-back. Sam Skinner meanwhile comes into the second row and Hamish Watson back at openside flanker.

The Italian line up sees Alessandro Fusco handed his first Championship start at scrum-half, while Edoardo Iachizzi and Marco Riccioni also return to the starting XV. Winger Simone Gesi and replacement hooker Marco Manfredi will meanwhile both make their debuts on Saturday.

Scotland vs Italy kicks off at 12.30pm GMT / 7.30am EST today, Saturday 18th March, at Murrayfield Stadium in Edinburgh. Make sure you know how to watch a Scotland vs Italy Six Nations 2023 live stream.

Scotland vs Italy Six Nations 2023 free live stream

(opens in new tab) Viewers in the UK can watch the this Six Nations clash for free via terrestrial broadcasters BBC and S4C. Cord-cutters can access a free Scotland vs Italy live stream on BBC iPlayer. Outside of the UK or Ireland? Use a VPN to access BBC, S4C or Virgin Media when travelling abroad (opens in new tab). We recommend ExpressVPN (opens in new tab) as it comes with a 30-day money-back guarantee. Never used a VPN? No bother. Just follow the step-by-step instructions below...

Watch Scotland vs Italy from abroad with a VPN

You won't be able to watch your regular Scotland vs Italy live stream while traveling abroad. The streaming service will spot that you're in a foreign country and block you. You can use a VPN (virtual private network) to get around this, though.

It's a straightforward piece of software which sets your device to appear as if it's in the right country, allowing you to watch a Scotland vs Italy live stream from anywhere in the world.

We rate ExpressVPN as the best VPN for the 2023 Six Nations. It offers a 30-day guarantee for all your money back if you're not happy with the service.

(opens in new tab) Try ExpressVPN risk-free for 30 days

(opens in new tab)ExpressVPN offers a 30-day money back guarantee with its VPN service. You can use it to watch Six Nations 2023 live streams on your mobile, tablet, laptop, TV, games console and more. There's 24/7 customer support and three months free when you sign-up. Try it – it's easier than you think. For the best value, try the 12-month subscription. (opens in new tab)

How to use a VPN for Scotland vs Italy

Using a VPN to watch Scotland vs Italy is incredibly easy:

1. Install the VPN of your choice. ExpressVPN (opens in new tab) is the one we recommend.

2. Open up the VPN app and choose the location of the service you wish to access. For Scotland vs Italy, you may wish to choose 'UK' for BBC iPlayer.

3. Then head over to BBC iPlayer (opens in new tab) on your browser or device and enjoy the free Scotland vs Italy live stream.

If, for whatever reason, you can't get it working, do remember that you have the comfort of a 30-day money back guarantee with ExpressVPN (opens in new tab). You could also try NordVPN (opens in new tab), which also comes with a 30-day money back guarantee, and Surfshark (opens in new tab) which offers 24 hour assistance.

Scotland vs Italy live stream kick-off times

Global Scotland vs Italy kick-off times

UK: 12.30pm

12.30pm Central Europe: 1.30pm

1.30pm USA (EST/PST): 7.30am / 4.30am

7.30am / 4.30am Australia: 11.30pm (Sunday)

11.30pm (Sunday) New Zealand: 1.30am (Sunday)

Watch Scotland vs Italy live stream in the UK

You can watch Scotland vs Italy live and for free in the UK via BBC One.

Coverage starts at 12pm GMT today ahead of the 12.30pm kick-off.

This means its a piece of cake to watch the match online (either live or on catch-up), as you'll be able to get a free Six Nations live stream via the BBC iPlayer (opens in new tab) website or mobile app.

Remember: You can watch every this match free on BBC iPlayer (opens in new tab) (Use a VPN (opens in new tab) to access either service when travelling outside of the UK).

Watch Scotland vs Italy live stream in Ireland

Like the UK, you'll be able to watch every match of 2023 Six Nations for free in Ireland.

Terrestrial channel RTE2 is on live broadcast duties for this clash in Edinburgh, with coverage starting at 12pm IST - half an hour before kick-off.

That also means you'll be able to stream every game live via RTE Player (opens in new tab), with the service available across a wide range of devices.

Watch Scotland vs Italy live stream in Australia

Streaming service Stan Sport has the rights to show every match of the 2023 Six Nations live in Australia, and will be broadcasting every game ad-free.

Scotland vs Italy is set to kick-off at 11.30pm AEDT on Sunday night Down Under.

A Stan Sport subscription currently costs $10 per month in addition to a base $10 Stan sub. However, you can take advantage right now of a 7-day free trial.

As well as the Six Nations, Stan Sport also has the rights to a long list of top tier sports, including Champions League, Europa League and Europa Conference League football, ATP Tour tennis and Formula E.

Watch Scotland vs Italy live stream in USA

Every match of this year's Six Nations rugger will be available to watch in the US via Peacock TV and CNBC.

Kick-off in Edinburgh is set for 7.30am ET / 4.30am PT today.

Peacock currently starts at $4.99 a month (opens in new tab) for its ad-supported tier, which will also give you access to a wide range of live sports including Premier League soccer and Premiership Rugby

There's also the option of using a streaming service carrying CNBC. FuboTV (opens in new tab) offers more than 100 additional channels including CNBC as well as Fox, CBS and ESPN. Prices start at $74.99 a month after a FREE 7-day FuboTV trial (opens in new tab).

You can also watch CNBC on Sling (opens in new tab). You'll need a Sling Blue/Orange subscription plus the News Extra add-on ($6 a month).

As well as being able to watch Six Nations rugby, can watch the rugby, you'll also be able to watch NFL, College Football and more without a pricey cable subscription.

Watch Scotland vs Italy in New Zealand

Kiwis can tune into Scotland vs Italy via Sky Sport (opens in new tab), which is available as part of a range of pay TV packages.

If you're a subscriber you'll also be able to watch online using the network's Sky Go service.

Kick-off is set for the somewhat inconvenient time of 1.30am NZDT on Sunday morning, so grab yourself a strong coffee.

If you're looking to cut the cords, you can try the Sky Sport Now (opens in new tab) streaming-only platform - where a pass costs $19.99 per week or $39.99 per month. The monthly package comes with a 7-day free trial (opens in new tab).

Scotland vs Italy live stream in South Africa

Super Sport (opens in new tab) has rugby fans covered for live Six Nations matches in South Africa and will showing Scotland vs Italy live, along with every other match in this year's tournament.

Kick-off is set for 2.30pm SAST this afternoon.

And if you're not going to be able to watch on your TV, you can also tune in via the network's streaming service (opens in new tab) for PC and Mac, as well as via SuperSport's dedicated app.

Scotland vs Italy live in Singapore and Asia

This year's Six Nations will covered live across large parts of Asia by Premier Sports.

The network is set to show every game live in Bangladesh, Bhutan, Brunei, Cambodia, Hong Kong, India, Indonesia, Laos, Macau, Malaysia, Maldives, Mongolia, Myanmar, Nepal, Pakistan, Philippines, Singapore, South Korea, Sri Lanka, Taiwan, Thailand and Vietnam.

Scotland vs Italy kick-off is at 8.30pm in Singapore, 6pm IST in India, 5.30pm PKT in Pakistan and at 7.30pm ICT in Thailand.

A weekly pass for Premier Sports Asia (opens in new tab) will currently set you back $25.99, but there's savings to be had if you opt for a rolling six-month contract at $89.99 or $129.99 for a full year.

Premier Sports Asia (opens in new tab) is largely focused on rugby, with a subscription giving you access to Heineken Champions Cup, Gallagher Premiership, Super Rugby Pacific and Rugby Championship action.

