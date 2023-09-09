South Africa vs Scotland live stream: how to watch RWC 2023 for free

South Africa vs Scotland live stream preview

The fact that it's only ever been done once before is indubitable evidence that winning back-to-back Rugby World Cups is no easy task. That's the mission that faces South Africa this year, starting with a tricky clash against a talented Scotland side at Stade Vélodrome in Marseille on Sunday.

South Africa vs Scotland is free to watch on ITV and ITVX in the UK, on RTÉ Player in Ireland and on SABC in South Africa. And you can use a VPN to watch a South Africa vs Scotland live stream from abroad, if you're a TV licence fee payer away from home.

RWC 2023: South Africa vs Scotland free live stream Date: Sunday 10th September Kick-off: 11.45am (EST) / 4.45pm (BST)

Even if the world may look a lot different now to what it did when the Springboks lifted the Webb Ellis Cup four pre-Covid years ago, the three-time champs appear as intimidating as ever. A convincing 35-7 win over New Zealand in their final warm-up game shows that they will once again be a force to be reckoned with. Totemic captain Siya Kolisi leads their formidable forwards.

But if they were hoping for a straightforward encounter to ease them into their title defence, they haven't got it. Scotland will be champing at the bit to take a big scalp and anything but a win in Marseille will make their attempts at a quarter-final berth - a feat beyond them four years ago - very tricky indeed.

A third-place finish for Gregor Townsend's men in this year's Six Nations was followed by confidence building warm-up wins against France and Georgia. Record try scorer Stuart Hogg's recent retirement shouldn't phase them too much, eiher. Huw Jones, Blair Kinghorn, Duhan van der Merwe and the electric Finn Russell offering plenty of potency in attack.

Whatever happens, it's likely to be an entertaining game for these teams to kick off Pool B. To make sure you don't miss a minute, this guide explains how to get a South Africa vs Scotland live stream and watch Rugby World Cup 2023 from anywhere.

South Africa vs Scotland free live stream

Some lucky rugby fans are able to watch the Rugby World Cup 2023 for free. This game will be shown on ITV1 in the UK and you can live stream South Africa vs Scotland online for free on ITVX (STV Player in Scotland), along with all the other Rugby World Cup 2023 matches. Rugby fans in Ireland can also watch for free online on RTÉ Player.

This fixture, and all other Sprinboks matches, are also free-to-air on SABC in South Africa.

Watch a South Africa vs Scotland live stream from anywhere

Try watching South Africa vs Scotland on your regular Rugby World Cup streaming service when overseas and you'll soon discover that you can't, as coverage will be geo-blocked. Annoying, but thankfully you can use a VPN (virtual private network) to get around the issue.

VPNs have become extremely popular pieces of software that make your laptop, smartphone or other streaming device appear to be in a different country - thus getting around the geo-blocking.

How to use a VPN to stream South Africa vs Scotland

Using a VPN to watch South Africa vs Scotland is incredibly easy:

1. Install the VPN of your choice. ExpressVPN is our no. 1 tried and tested recommendation.

2. Open up the VPN app and choose the location of the service you wish to access. For South Africa vs Scotland, you may wish to choose 'UK' to then stream on ITVX.

3. Then head over to ITVX on your browser or its app device and enjoy a free South Africa vs Scotland live stream.

Watch South Africa vs Scotland for FREE in the UK

ITV is the home of the 2023 Rugby World Cup in the UK, showing every game on its TV channels and ITVX streaming service and app absolutely free. South Africa vs Scotland is being shown on ITV1.

North of the border? Then it's STV and the STV Player that you'll be turning to.

Travelling outside the UK? Use a VPN to unblock ITVX and watch free from anywhere.

Kick-off is set for 4.45pm on Sunday.

Watch South Africa vs Scotland for FREE in Ireland

Ireland is another country broadcasting every single RWC 23 match for free. In South Africa vs Scotland's case, you'll want to tune into Virgin Media One on TV or the RTÉ Player online ready for kickoff at 4.45pm IST on Sunday.

The RTÉ Player is available on smartphones, tablets, web browsers, Chromecast and many Smart TVs.

Don't forget: You can live stream South Africa vs Scotland free of charge while abroad with a good rugby VPN.

South Africa vs Scotland live stream in South Africa

A late deal with South African Broadcasting Corporation (SABC) means that all Spingboks games from RWC 2023 will be free-to-air on SABC, including the South Africa vs Scotland live stream. Kick-off is set for 5.45pm SAST on Sunday.

For all other Rugby World Cup 2023 fixtures Super Sport is the place to watch in South Africa. And if you can't watch on your TV, you can also tune in via the network's streaming service for PC and Mac, as well as via SuperSport's dedicated app.

Watch South Africa vs Scotland in Australia

Only Wallabies games are being shown for free in Australia, so to watch South Africa vs Scotland you need access to streaming service Stan Sport. Kick-off is set for 1.45am AEST in the early hours of Monday morning.

Stan Sport is showing every single game of the tournament ad-free. To watch the rugby, you'll need a Basic package ($10 a month) together with its sport add-on (a further $15).

Watch South Africa vs Scotland in the USA

The Peacock TV streaming service is showing every game of the 2023 Rugby World Cup, including the South Africa vs Scotland live stream. Kick-off is set for 11.45am ET/8.45am PT on Sunday morning.

Peacock starts from only $5.99 a month, or you can pay more to get rid of the ads. In addition to the RWC, you'll also be able to watch the likes of EPL soccer, WWE, Premiership Rugby and lots more.

The Peacock TV app is available on iOS, Apple TV, Android, Android TV, Chromecast, LG smart TV, Vizio TV, PS4, and Xbox One. You can also watch through your web browser.

A handful of matches - including South Africa vs Scotland - are also being shown on CNBC. So, if you already have that as part of your TV package, then you can watch there instead.

Outside the US? Peacock TV is only available within the States so be sure to use a rugby-friendly VPN if you're a subscriber stuck abroad.

Watch South Africa vs Scotland in New Zealand

Those in New Zealand can watch South Africa vs Scotland courtesy of Sky Sport, which is showing every game of the 2023 Rugby World Cup. Sky subscribers can also watch online using the country's Sky Go service. Kick-off is 3.45am NZST early on Monday.

If you don't already have Sky and don't wish to commit to a full package just for the rugby, then Sky Sport Now offers weekly ($24.99) and monthly ($44.99) passes, together with a special Rugby World Cup 2023 Pass allowing you to watch every game for $89.99.

Don't forget: UK and Irish nationals can live stream South Africa vs Scotland for free while abroad with a VPN.

Watch South Africa vs Scotland in Canada

Kick-off is 11.45am ET / 8.45am PT on Sunday in Canada, with TSN holding the rights to show every game of this year's Rugby World Cup.

In addition to being shown on TSN2 on TV, South Africa vs Scotland will also be streamed via TSN Plus . If you don't have TSN as part of your TV package, this means you can access the streaming service for as little as $8 per month or $80 per year. Unfortunately, the free trial previously available has now come to an end.

Don't forget: UK and Irish nationals can live stream South Africa vs Scotland free of charge while abroad with a VPN.