Japan vs Chile live stream: how to watch RWC 2023

It may not be the flashiest fixture of the 2023 Rugby World Cup's opening weekend, but there's still plenty of intrigue around a clash that features a perennial fan favorite and a tournament debutant going head-to-head at the Stadium de Toulouse.

Japan vs Chile is free to watch on ITV and ITVX in the UK, and on RTÉ and RTÉ Player in Ireland. And you can use a VPN to watch a Japan vs Chile live stream from abroad, if you're a TV licence fee payer away from home.

RWC 2023: Japan vs Chile free live stream Date: Sunday 10th September Kick-off: 7am (EST) / 12pm (BST) Free live stream: ITVX Watch anywhere with ExpressVPN

If they weren't already every rugby fan's second team, Japan solidified that honour eight years ago in their famous World Cup victory over South Africa. Then came their first quarter-final appearance four years later.

But having struggled in the lead-up to this year's RWC (including warm-up losses against Samoa and Fiji), they'll welcome an opening an encounter against the tournament's lowest ranked team to help kickstart their campaign. With England at a low ebb, they have a fantastic opportunity to make it out of Pool D and into the knockout rounds.

Chile will be hoping to create their own cult moment in France, having already exceeded expectations to beat both Canada and the USA in qualification. With the vast majority of the squad playing on the American continent, Los Condores are the very definition of an unknown quantity. They'll need to play that to their advantage if they want to cause an upset – starting with the Brave Blossoms on Sunday.

Will Chile bring the heat? Or can Japan get their quarter-final tilt started in the best possible way? To make sure you don't miss a minute, this guide explains how to get a Japan vs Chile live stream and watch Rugby World Cup 2023 from anywhere.

Japan vs Chile free live stream

Some lucky rugby fans are able to watch the Rugby World Cup 2023 for free. This game will be shown on ITV1 in the UK and you can live stream Japan vs Chile online for free on ITVX (STV in Scotland), along with all the other Rugby World Cup 2023 matches. Rugby fans in Ireland can also watch for free on RTÉ and online on RTÉ Player.

Away from home? Use ExpressVPN to watch ITVX from abroad.

ExpressVPN is the world's best VPN: it's easy to use, fast and comes with a risk-free 30-day money-back guarantee. See full details on how to use a VPN below.

Watch a Japan vs Chile live stream from anywhere

Try watching Japan vs Chile on your regular Rugby World Cup streaming service when overseas and you'll soon discover that you can't, as coverage will be geo-blocked. Annoying, but thankfully you can use a VPN (virtual private network) to get around the issue.

VPNs have become extremely popular pieces of software that make your laptop, smartphone or other streaming device appear to be in a different country - thus getting around the geo-blocking.

We think ExpressVPN is the best VPN for watching rugby and other sport. Plus, it comes with a no-questions-asked 30-day guarantee if you decide that you don't want it after all.

Try ExpressVPN risk-free for 30 days

ExpressVPN is super straightforward to use, meaning you can watch Rugby World Cup 2023 live streams on your mobile, tablet, laptop, TV, games console and more whilst abroad. There's excellent 24/7 customer support and three months free when you sign up. Give it a try with the confidence that you can get your money back within 30 days in the unlikely event you don't get on with it. For the best value, try the 12-month subscription.

How to use a VPN to stream Japan vs Chile

Using a VPN to watch Japan vs Chile is incredibly easy:

1. Install the VPN of your choice. ExpressVPN is our no. 1 tried and tested recommendation.

2. Open up the VPN app and choose the location of the service you wish to access. For Japan vs Chile, you may wish to choose 'UK' to then stream on ITVX.

3. Then head over to ITVX on your browser or its app device and enjoy a free Japan vs Chile live stream.

Watch Japan vs Chile for FREE in the UK

ITV is the home of the 2023 Rugby World Cup in the UK, showing every game on its TV channels and ITVX streaming service and app absolutely free. Japan vs Chile is being shown on ITV1.

Travelling outside the UK? Use a VPN to unblock ITVX and watch free from anywhere.

Kick-off is set for midday on Sunday.

Watch Japan vs Chile for FREE in Ireland

Ireland is another country broadcasting every single RWC 23 match for free. In Japan vs Chile's case, you'll want to tune into RTÉ 2 or the RTÉ Player ready for kickoff at 12pm IST on Sunday.

The RTÉ Player is available on smartphones, tablets, web browsers, Chromecast and many Smart TVs.

Don't forget: You can live stream Japan vs Chile free of charge while abroad with a good rugby VPN.

Watch Japan vs Chile in Australia

Only Wallabies games are being shown for free in Australia, so to watch Japan vs Chile you need access to streaming service Stan Sport. Kick-off is set for 9pm AEST on Sunday evening.

Stan Sport is showing every single game of the tournament ad-free. To watch the rugby, you'll need a Basic package ($10 a month) together with its sport add-on (a further $15).

Watch Japan vs Chile in the USA

The Peacock TV streaming service is showing every game of the 2023 Rugby World Cup, including the Japan vs Chile live stream. Kick-off is set for 7am ET/4am PT on Sunday morning.

Peacock starts from only $5.99 a month, or you can pay more to get rid of the ads. In addition to the RWC, you'll also be able to watch the likes of EPL soccer, WWE, Premiership Rugby and lots more.

The Peacock TV app is available on iOS, Apple TV, Android, Android TV, Chromecast, LG smart TV, Vizio TV, PS4, and Xbox One. You can also watch through your web browser.

A handful of matches, including Japan vs Chile, are also being shown on CNBC. So if you already have that as part of your TV package, then you can watch there instead.

Outside the US? Peacock TV is only available within the States so be sure to use a rugby-friendly VPN if you're a subscriber stuck abroad.

Watch Japan vs Chile in New Zealand

Those in New Zealand can watch Japan vs Chile courtesy of Sky Sport, which is showing every game of the 2023 Rugby World Cup. Sky subscribers can also watch online using the country's Sky Go service. Kick-off is 11pm NZST on Sunday night.

If you don't already have Sky and don't wish to commit to a full package just for the rugby, then Sky Sport Now offers weekly ($24.99) and monthly ($44.99) passes, together with a special Rugby World Cup 2023 Pass allowing you to watch every game for $89.99.

Don't forget: UK and Irish nationals can live stream Japan vs Chile for free while abroad with a VPN.

Japan vs Chile live stream in South Africa

Super Sport is the place to watch Japan vs Chile in South Africa, along with every match of the Rugby World Cup. Kick-off is set for 1pm SAST on Sunday.

And if you can't watch on your TV, you can also tune in via the network's streaming service for PC and Mac, as well as via SuperSport's dedicated app.

Watch Japan vs Chile in Canada

Kick-off is 7am ET/4am PT on Sunday in Canada, with TSN holding the rights to show every game of this year's Rugby World Cup.

Japan vs Chile isn't being shown on the TV however, so you'll need to have TSN Plus downloaded. If you don't have TSN as part of your TV package, this means you can access the streaming service for as little as $8 per month or $80 per year. Unfortunately, the free trial previously available has now come to an end.

Don't forget: UK and Irish nationals can live stream Japan vs Chile free of charge while abroad with a VPN.