How to watch Rick and Morty season 6 episode 7 for free – Full Metal Jackrick

Episode 7 of Rick and Morty season 6 is coming up this week. It's titled Full Metal Jackrick, so expect Stanley Kubrick's Full Metal Jacket to get the Rick & Morty treatment. The show is free-to-air in the UK and available with and without cable in the US now and Canada. Away from the UK this week? Follow our guide to find out how to watch Rick and Morty season 6 episode 7 for free wherever you are in the world.

Watch Rick and Morty S6 E7 Air date: 20th Nov (US), 22nd Nov (UK) Time: 11pm ET, 9pm GMT FREE stream: Channel 4 (opens in new tab) (UK) Watch Rick and Morty anywhere: ExpressVPN (opens in new tab) US stream: Adult Swim Canada stream: Amazon Prime

After a well-earned mid-season break, Rick and Morty is back! So far, it's been a hilariously strong start to Season 6, with this week's episode 7 promising a typically perilous situation for the duo.

No spoilers but the makers of the show have released a clip of Full Metal Jackrick. It contains a special two minute-long opening sequence that recaps some of Rick's capers from the first six episodes (killer bees and all). A nice touch. Will episode 7 top episode 6? Tune in this week for more warped Rick and Morty adventures to find out!

UK licence fee payers should head over to Channel 4 to watch the new episode for free. Make sure you know how to watch Rick and Morty season 6 episode 7 with a VPN (opens in new tab) when you're away from home.

Watch Rick and Morty season 6 episode 7 free online

(Image credit: Channel 4)

In the UK, Rick and Morty season 6 episode 7 (Full Metal Jackrick) is free to watch on Channel 4 (opens in new tab). Simply sign up to Channel 4's All 4 streaming service and you're at the races.

The networks have broken with the previous simulcasting tradition. Episode 7 is set to air on Adult Swim in the US at 11pm ET on Sunday 20th November. Those in the UK will have to wait for 9pm on Tuesday 22nd. It will be available to stream on the All4 service for free thereafter.

Of course, Channel 4 is only available within the UK (and with a valid TV licence).

Away from home? Simply use a VPN to access Channel 4 while overseas (opens in new tab).

Using a VPN is easy – simply follow the step-by-step instructions below.

Watch Rick and Morty season 6 episode 7 from abroad using a VPN

Even if you have an All 4 account, you won't be able to stream Rick and Morty when outside the UK. The service will know your location based on your IP address, and will automatically block your access.

A Virtual Private Network (VPN) helps you get around this obstacle. It creates a private connection between your device and the internet. There are lots of VPNs to choose from, but we think ExpressVPN (opens in new tab) is one of the very best...

(opens in new tab) Try ExpressVPN risk-free for 30 days (opens in new tab)

ExpressVPN offers a 30-day money back guarantee with its VPN service. You can use it to watch on your mobile, tablet, laptop, TV, games console and more. There's 24/7 customer support and three months free when you sign-up

How to use a VPN for Rick and Morty season 6 ep 7

Using a VPN for Rick and Morty S6 E7 is incredibly simple.

1. Install the VPN of your choice. ExpressVPN (opens in new tab) is the one we recommend.

2. Open up the VPN app and choose the location of the service you wish to access. For Rick and Morty episode 7, you may wish to choose 'UK' for Channel 4.

3. Then head over to Channel 4 (opens in new tab) on your browser or device and enjoy Rick and Morty season 6 episode 7 live stream free of charge.

If, for whatever reason, you can't get it working, do remember that you have the comfort of a 30-day money back guarantee with ExpressVPN (opens in new tab). You could also try NordVPN (opens in new tab), which also comes with a 30-day money back guarantee, and Surfshark (opens in new tab) which offers 24 hour assistance.

US: watch Rick and Morty season 6 episode 7

In the US, Rick and Morty is exclusive to Adult Swim, which is the late-night portion of Cartoon Network. Episode 7 of series 6 debuts at 11pm ET on Sunday 20th November – that's 4am on Monday UK time.

Away from the US this week? US nationals can use a VPN (opens in new tab) to watch from abroad.

Another option is to watch Rick and Morty season 6 on Cartoon Network via Sling TV or other cable cutting services. You'll want the Sling Blue package for access to Adult Swim. New users get 50 percent off their first month.

Don't forget: lucky UK viewers can watch Rick and Morty free on Channel 4.

Outside the UK? You can watch Channel 4 from wherever you are using a VPN (opens in new tab). Instructions just above.

(opens in new tab) Rick and Morty season 6 | 50 percent off Sling TV (opens in new tab)

Catch Rick and Morty, tonnes of sport and all kinds of other great drama and comedy shows with 50 percent off your first month of Sling TV Blue. It's $40 a month thereafter should you choose to continue. No contract. Cancel at any time.

Today's best cheap VPN deals for Channel 4, Netflix and more

Canada: watch Rick and Morty season 6 episode 7

In Canada, Rick and Morty season 6 episode 7 (Full Metal Jackrick) is available in tandem with the US on Sunday night via StackTV, which is one of the Amazon Prime Video Channels. With Amazon Prime Video Channels you only pay for the ones you want and it's exclusive to Prime members.

You can also pick up Adult Swim on FuboTV. FuboTV is $19.99 per month in Canada and comes with a 7-day free trial (opens in new tab).

Don't forget: lucky UK viewers can watch Rick and Morty season 6 free on Channel 4. Outside the UK? You can watch Channel 4 from wherever you are using a VPN (opens in new tab). Instructions above.

(opens in new tab) Watch Rick and Morty season 6 sign-up to Amazon Prime (opens in new tab)

New users can sign up to Prime for 30 days, watch as much as they can handle for free, then cancel their membership. If you'd like to continue, it's $9.99 per month or $99 a year. No contract; cancel anytime.