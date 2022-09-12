How to watch Rick and Morty season 6, episode 2 for free – Rick: A Mort Well Lived

Yippee-ki-yay! The wait is over for the second instalment of the new Rick and Morty series, with a certain 80s action film set to provide a key plot line for episode 2, Rick: A Mort Well Lived. Season six kicked off last week with antisocial scientist Rick and his long-suffering grandson Morty trying to pick up the pieces after the destruction of the Citadel of Ricks at the end of the last series.

The show is free-to-air in the UK and available with and without cable in the US.

Watch Rick and Morty season 6, episode 2 Air date: 11th September (US), 12th September (UK) Time: 11pm ET, 4am BST FREE stream: Channel 4 (opens in new tab) (UK) Watch Rick and Morty anywhere: ExpressVPN (opens in new tab) US stream: Adult Swim Canada stream: Amazon Prime Final episode: 6th November (US), 7th November (UK)

The pair also made an adorable, but deadly acquaintance - a new parasitic creature named Mr. Frundles. As well as seeing a return to intergalactic arcade Blips & Chitz, episode 2 will also find the dysfunctional duo somehow get caught up in an alien invasion that requires Summer to save them.

In order to help her brother and grandfather, Summer needs to pull off a Die Hard style rescue mission through a series of vents. Summer has never seen the classic Christmas movie – but the Hans Gruber-ish alien she is battling against appears to have made the Bruce Willis-starring flick his religion.

Head over to Channel 4 to watch the new episode for free.

Watch Rick and Morty season 6, episode 2 free online

In the UK, Rick and Morty season 6, episode 2 is free to watch on Channel 4 (opens in new tab). Simply sign up to Channel 4's All 4 streaming service and you're at the races.

The episode will be simulcast on with Adult Swim in the US on E4, on September 12 at 4am BST. It’ll then available to stream on the All4 service.

Of course, Channel 4 is only available within the UK (and with a valid TV licence).

Outside the UK? Simply use a VPN to access Channel 4 from overseas.

Even if you have an All 4 account, you won't be able to stream Rick and Morty when outside the UK. The service will know your location based on your IP address, and will automatically block your access.

A Virtual Private Network (VPN) helps you get around this obstacle.

US: watch Rick and Morty season 6

In the US, Rick and Morty is exclusive to Adult Swim, which is the late-night portion of Cartoon Network. Episode 2 of series 6 debuts at 11pm ET on Sunday – that's 4am on Monday UK time.

Another option is to watch Cartoon Network via Sling TV or other cable cutting services. You'll want the Sling Blue package for access to Adult Swim. New users get 50 percent off their first month.

Canada: Rick and Morty season 6 live stream

In Canada, Rick and Morty season 6, episode 2 is available in tandem with the US on Sunday night via StackTV, which is one of the Amazon Prime Video Channels. With Amazon Prime Video Channels you only pay for the ones you want and it's exclusive to Prime members.

You can also pick up Adult Swim on FuboTV. FuboTV is $19.99 per month in Canada and comes with a 7-day free trial (opens in new tab).

