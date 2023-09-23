England vs Chile live stream: how to watch RWC 2023

England vs Chile live stream preview

England have begun their Rugby World Cup 2023 campaign in impressive fashion, winning their opening two games. They will be looking to build on that momentum as they face Pool D minnows Chile in Lille.

England vs Chile is free to watch on ITV and ITVX in the UK, and on Virgin Media One and Virgin Media Player in Ireland. Use a VPN to watch an England vs Chile live stream from abroad, if you're a licence fee payer away from home.

RWC 2023: England vs Chile free live stream Date: Saturday 23rd September Kick-off: 11.45am (EST) / 4.45pm (BST) Free live stream: ITVX Watch anywhere with ExpressVPN

After a poor World Cup warm-up, England, it's all looking rather rosey. Two wins out of two against their toughest Pool D opponents, it's onto whipping boys Chile for a chance to catch their breath and along with a happy return for skipper Owen Farrell. Expect Steve Borthwick to give run-outs to the likes of Marcus Smith. Tom Curry is serving the last match of his suspension.

Chile have not played that badly but the scorelines don't flatter. Losing 42–12 to Japan in their opening match and then 43–10 to Samoa, they may not have much hope of getting a result, but Los Cóndores will want to give a good account of themselves. This is the first time they have ever qualified for the Rugby World Cup and Saturday will also be the first time these two teams have ever met.

Here's how to get an England vs Chile live stream and watch Rugby World Cup 2023 from anywhere.

You can watch an England vs Chile live stream for free on ITV 1. It's also available to watch online in HD on ITVX (STV in Scotland), along with all the other Rugby World Cup 2023 matches. Fans in Ireland can also watch for free on Virgin Media One and Virgin Media Player.

Away from home? Use a ExpressVPN to watch ITVX from abroad.

We recommend ExpressVPN as it comes with a risk-free 30-day money-back guarantee.

Watch an England vs Chile live stream from anywhere

You won't be able to watch your regular England vs Chile live stream while traveling abroad. The streaming service will spot that you're in a foreign country and block you. You can use a VPN (virtual private network) to get around this, though.

It's a straightforward piece of software that sets your device to appear as if it's in the right country, allowing you to watch your preferred England vs Chile live stream from anywhere in the world.

We rate ExpressVPN as the best VPN for rugby fans.

How to use a VPN for England vs Chile

Using a VPN to watch England vs Chile is incredibly easy:

1. Install the VPN of your choice. ExpressVPN is the one we recommend – we've used it for years and it's always reliable.

2. Open up the VPN app and choose the location of the service you wish to access. For England vs Chile, you may wish to choose 'UK' for ITVX.

3. Then head over to ITVX on your browser or device and enjoy the free England vs Chile live stream.

England vs Chile for FREE in the UK

ITV holds the rights to the 2023 Rugby World Cup in the UK. That means you can live stream England vs Chile, along with every Rugby World Cup match, for free on the ITVX website or mobile app (live and on catch up). Travelling outside the UK?

Use a VPN to unblock ITVX and watch free from anywhere.

Kick-off is set for 4.45pm BST on Saturday.

Watch England vs Chile live stream for FREE in Ireland

You can watch England vs Chile, along with every match of the 2023 Rugby World Cup, for free in Ireland too. Kick-off is set for 4.45pm IST on Saturday.

England vs Chile is being shown on free-to-air network Virgin Media 1, which means you can live stream the game via Virgin Media Player, which is available to use across a wide range of devices.

Don't forget: You can live stream England vs Chile free of charge while abroad with a good rugby VPN.

Watch England vs Chile live stream in Australia

In Australia, England vs Chile is being shown on streaming service Stan Sport, which is showing every match of the Rugby World Cup ad-free. Kick-off is set for 1.45am AEST on Sunday morning.

To begin with, there's a Stan 30-day free trial. After that, you choose your base package and the necessary sport add-on costs AU$15 a month on top (so, from $25 a month in total). Travelling outside Australia?

Use VPN to watch England vs Chile from anywhere

Watch England vs Chile in the USA

Rugby fans in the US can live stream England vs Chile, along with every match of the 2023 Rugby World Cup, on Peacock TV. Kick-off is set for 11.45am ET/8.45am PT on Saturday. The game is also available on CNBC and CNBC.com.

Peacock starts at $5.99 a month for its ad-supported tier, which will also give you access to a wide range of live sports including the NFL, EPL soccer, WWE, Premiership Rugby and more.

The Peacock TV app is available on iOS, Apple TV, Android, Android TV, Chromecast, LG smart TV, Vizio TV, PS4, and Xbox One. You can also watch through your web browser.

Of course, Peacock TV is only available within the States so be sure to use a rugby-friendly VPN if you're a subscriber stuck abroad.

Watch England vs Chile in New Zealand

Kiwis can watch England vs Chilecourtesy of Sky Sport, which is showing every game of the 2023 Rugby World Cup. Kick-off is set for 3.45am NZST on Sunday morning.

If you're a subscriber you'll also be able to watch online using the country's Sky Go service.

If you're looking to cut the cord, you can try out the Sky Sport Now streaming-only platform - where a pass costs $24.99 per week or $44.99 per month.

Don't forget: UK and Irish nationals can live stream England vs Chile for free while abroad with a VPN.

England vs Chile live stream in South Africa

Super Sport is the place to watch England vs Chile in South Africa, along with every match of the Rugby World Cup. Kick-off is set for 5.45pm SAST on Saturday.

It's worth remembering that free service SABC also has the rights to air all Springboks games at Rugby World Cup 2023 and a handful of other selected matches. Worth checking in on SABC Plus first.

And if you can't watch on your TV, you can also tune in via the network's streaming service for PC and Mac, as well as via SuperSport's dedicated app.

Watch England vs Chile in Canada

You can watch England vs Chile on TSN in Canada. Kick-off is set for 11.45am ET/8.45 am PT on Saturday.

If you don't have the channel on cable, you can either sign up to the new TSN Plus streaming service for $8 per month (+ tax) or $80 per year (+ tax), or subscribe to TSN for streaming-only for $19.99 a month or $199.90 per year.

Don't forget: UK and Irish nationals can live stream England vs Chile free of charge while abroad with a VPN.