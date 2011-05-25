As a way to pep up a thin sounding system, this interconnect comes recommended

From the off, The Well feels like a hefty product – an impression not dispelled by its performance.

A most dynamically punchy cable, this interconnect serves up a lively and fast-paced sound with a real sense of rhythm.

Tucked inside there’s a very smooth treble and well-shaped midrange, while the handling of detail offers transparency and insight.

Some subtlety is glossed over in this highly energetic delivery, but as a panacea for those who feel their (£800ish) kit is too thin sounding, or lacks a sense of drive, this is highly recommended.

