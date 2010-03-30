The Ultimate Ears 700s come packaged with six different types of ear bud (including foam tips) and a flip-top carry case.



They even have a sound level attenuator, to drop the sound level if you're using them on a plane or train. The dinky earpieces can either hang normally or you can hook them over the tops of your ears.



Either way, they boast unisex appeal and a good fit.



A tad over-enthusiastic

Playing a track such as La Roux's In For the Kill highlights the strengths and weaknesses of the 700s: their jovial, enthusiastic delivery is endearing and a good match for the music, but this enthusiasm goes a step to far.



La Roux's vocal sounds edgy and unnatural, spoiling what is a relatively decent sound.



The 700s impress with their clear and open presentation, but once again, that overbearing brightness affects the piano and percussion, tainting an otherwise enjoyable sound.

See all our headphone Best Buys

Follow whathifi.com on Twitter