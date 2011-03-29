Compact, clever and with a big, detailed sound, all without batteries or a mains adaptor

There’s a boom in speakers designed to improve on the units in most laptops, but while the neatest answer is to connect them via USB, there is one problem: power.

The solution adopted by SoundScience for the QSB desktop speakers is the DyadUSB package from NXT (or HiWave as the company has just rebranded itself).

It combines efficient flat balanced-mode-radiator drivers with an amp able to deliver up to 15W on USB power.



Reet petite and reet good sounding, too

It’s a neat package: the speakers themselves are around 8.5cm on each side, have metal grilles and come in a rubberised case complete with both USB and interconnecting cables.

And it works really well. The sound won’t fill huge rooms, but for desk-based listening it’s clean, well-weighted and open, with excellent stereo imaging and focus (if sometimes bright at the top end).

We played everything from rock to the Radio 3 320kbps stream, and every time we came up smiling.

These are ideal travel speakers – our pair has already been halfway round the world – and we reckon they’ll be a hit with students, or anyone wanting a second room solution.

Follow whathifi on Twitter

Join whathifi on Facebook