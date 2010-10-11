Trending

Sennheiser PX100-II review

The Sennheiser PX-100-II are an open headphones designed for use when out and about Tested at £40.00

By Posted Review 

Our Verdict

An improvement over the previous model and a smart alternative to the iGrados

For

  • Weighty, always listenable delivery
  • solid but foldable

Against

  • Leak like all open-backed cans
  • bass is a bit too bold

Here's a fact: open-backed headphones sound better than closed ones. Here's another fact: everyone hates the inconsiderate guy on the bus with the ‘tss, tss' sound leaking from his open cans.

With that in mind, here are the Sennheiser PX 100-IIs, a pair of open headphones designed for use when out and about.

Sonically, these Sennheisers are weighty and easy going, offering a rendition of Mr. Hudson's Knew We Were Trouble in weighty, flowing, and unsurprisingly spacious style.

There's decent punch and detail to instruments, enjoyable clarity and warmth to the vocals, and good control to the treble.

Compare quite well with iGrados
Big bass lovers will find the depth of the delivery to be an absolute delight, but next to the very best rivals (and yes, we mean the iGrados), that low-end can be a little soft and overbearing.

The Sennheisers have advantages over the iGrados, though, like a design that's robust, foldable and not a complete fashion catastrophe.

They leak marginally less noise, too. But seriously; spare a thought for your fellow commuter before turning up the volume.

See all our headhone Best Buys

Follow whathifi.com on Twitter

Join whathifi.com on Facebook

Specifications

View All

General Information

Manufacturer Website Addresshttp://www.sennheiser.com
Brand NameSennheiser
Product SeriesPX
Product TypeHeadphone
ManufacturerSennheiser Electronic Corporation
Manufacturer Part NumberPX100-II
Product NameSennheiser PX100-II
Product ModelPX 100-II

Technical Information

Sound ModeStereo
Minimum Frequency Response15 Hz
Connectivity TechnologyWired
Impedance32 Ohm
Cable Length1.19 m
Maximum Frequency Response27 kHz

Earpiece

Earpiece DesignOver-the-head
Earpiece TypeBinaural

Physical Characteristics

Form FactorSemi-open
Weight Approximate73.7 g

Interfaces-Ports

Host InterfaceMini-phone

Warranty

Limited Warranty2 Year