Yamaha has taken its first venture into soundbase territory with the SRT-1000. With it, the manufacturer has included a refined version of its Intellibeam technology that you will already find in the YSP-1400 and YSP-2200 soundbars.

Intellibeam creates eight sound-beams which bounce around the room to give true 5.1 surround sound, rather than virtual. It also houses two subwoofers with independent bass reflex ports, custom designed to reduce unwanted resonance.

A number of connections can be found on the SRT-1000, including two optical; one coaxial; one stereo RCA; and a subwoofer output. Designed to support up to 55-inch TVs, the soundbase can also learn controls from your current remote, meaning you can control volume levels without having to change controls.

Alternatively, it can be used in conjunction with Yamaha's HT Controller app – available from the Google Play and Apple App stores. It lets you change inputs, control subwoofer levels, adjust DSP and calibrate the soundbase.

Elsewhere, the SRT-1000 boasts Bluetooth connectivity in order to support wireless streaming from a range of Bluetooth-enabled devices like smartphones and tablets.

The Yamaha SRT-1000 is scheduled to become available from late summer and will come with a price tag of £500.

