Starting with soundbars, and the Fidelio B5 (pictured above). It’s the successor to the award-winning Fidelio HTL9100 and sits at the top of Philips’ soundbar range. Like the 9100, the B5 can be used as a single soundbar unit, or a 5.1 system thanks to the detachable, battery-powered speakers on either end.

Philips claims to have improved the soundbar's calibration system, so it now delivers a “perfectly balanced surround performance, regardless of where the speakers are placed in the room.”

Both the main section of soundbar and the individual speakers, feature built-in Bluetooth. This means the detachable sections can also double up as portable wireless ones, with each one boasting a battery life of around five hours. When they're used as part of the wireless surround system, you should get around ten hours use.

The Philips Fidelio B5 is available now for £600.

Read all our Philips news and reviews

The HTL7140 is an ultra slim 5.1 channel soundbar. The bar hosts six midrange drivers and two tweeters and has a dedicated centre channel for “optimum voice clarity.” The 7140 also features Philips’ Ambisound processing technology, which aims to “create a sound stage that is projected far beyond its own length.”

Like the B5, it too comes with aptX Bluetooth and a wireless subwoofer in tow. The HTL7140 is available now for £450.

Dropping down a size, the HTL6140 is Philips’ slimmest soundbar, and comprises six, 2in woofers, two soft dome tweeters and a wireless subwoofer. It supports Dolby Digital virtual surround, DTS surround as well as aptX Bluetooth with NFC. It’s available now for £300.

Finally, the HTL5145 is a slight update to the Award-winning HTL5140. The only change is that the new version comes with a slimmer, more powerful subwoofer. Philips says it delivers “supreme bass performance in an incredibly thin 83mm package”, and is available now for £280.

MORE: Best soundbars 2015

Moving onto a new area for Philips: soundstages, aka soundbases. The ultra-slim XS1 (pictured) is the first of the new range. It’s a 3.1 channel system, with front and side firing drivers and a wireless subwoofer.

The XS1 is compatible with Dolby Digital and DTS Surround encoding, and can support TVs up to 65in. It’s available now, with aptX Bluetooth, for £400.

The second soundbase on the menu for 2015 is the HTL5130. It’s also a 3.1 channel design and uses Philips’ WaveFlector technology. Philips claims the technology “employs a new sound reflection architecture to deliver a super-wide but authentic sound experience.”

Like some of the other new models, the HTL5130 has a dedicated centre channel speaker, but opts for a built-in subwoofer, as opposed to a wireless one. It’s available now for £230.

MORE: Best soundbases 2015