Sevenoaks has a selection of 'Real Value' offers this week, with discounts on Arcam, KEF, Marantz, Pioneer, Panasonic and Yamaha hi-fi and home cinema kit.

Among the deals on offer are:

• Arcam rCube iPod dock £499 (inc free Arcam rWave wireless dongle worth £79)

• Dynaudio DM 2/6 speakers £495 (Save £40)

• Marantz M-CR502 CD/DAB system (exc speakers) £349 (Save £60)



• Pioneer NAV1 iPod dock/DVD system £139 (Save £60)



• Panasonic TX-L37D28BW 37in Full HD LCD/ LED TV (White) £549 (Save £500)



• Panasonic TX-P50VT20 50in 3D plasma TV £1699 (Save £600 + claim a free Panasonic SC-BTT350 3D Blu-ray system worth £399)



• Denon AVR-1911 AV receiver £259 (Save £200)



• Pioneer BDP-LX52 Blu-ray multi-region player £249 (Save £300)



• Panasonic DMR-BW780 250GB Blu-ray/HDD Freeview HD recorder, multi-region, £429 (Save £270)



• KEF KHT7005 AV speaker package £499 (Save £300)

• Yamaha YSP-4100 Digital Sound Projector £999, inc free Yamaha YST-FSW100 subwoofer worth £149 (Save £278)

Sevenoaks also has stock of brand-new 2011 products including the Samsung UE46D8000 LCD/LED 3D TV (£1849), Onkyo TX-NR609 AV receiver (£499), Panasonic DMP-BDT310 3D Blu-ray player (£249) and Sony BDP-S380 Blu-ray player (£149).

