Boosting the numbers in the Fidelio range, the SoundAvia and SoundSphere Mini are due out in April this year.
The Fidelio AD7050W SoundAvia is a large version of the existing SoundAvia speaker, which got a limited release in the UK at the end of last year.
An AirPlay-only wireless speaker, there's no dock but there is a USB connection which allows you to charge your iDevice as you stream music.
The AD7050W model has a $330 price tag here in the US; UK prices are yet to be confirmed.
Also new will be the Fidelio SoundSphere Mini, a smaller version of the existing SoundSphere AirPlay speaker.
A 2.0 system, the speakers certainly look the part (pictured).
Again, it's AirPlay streaming with a USB connection for charging your portable. It's set to cost $500 in the US.
