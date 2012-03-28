The Klipsch iGroove HG WWI is a subtle upgrade to the company's last-gen model, and now now lets you dock iPhones without needing to put them in Airplane mode.



There’s also a 3.5mm input for other portables, but not much else by way of features or functions.



A mains-only device, it has a reasonable footprint but delivers plenty of sound as a result.



If it’s weight and volume you’re after, you’ll like it, with Drake’s Headlines showing this speaker capable of better heft than most rivals at the price.



Elsewhere in the frequency range it’s similarly upfront but with treble-happy music it can sound a little shrill. And for all that presence, it lacks some detail.



This will please plenty of people for much of the time but it’s not quite an all-rounder.

