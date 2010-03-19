Trending

Kicker EB141 review

The Kicker EB141s may look snazzy, but most of the competition sounds better Tested at £65.00

Our Verdict

There’s lots of competition at this price, and most of it sounds much better

For

  • Lightweight
  • comfortable
  • feel secure

Against

  • Sluggish bass
  • treble lacks sparkle

The Kicker EB141s might look rather too big and chunky, but they're lightweight and not particularly burrowing.

So they prove surprisingly secure and comfortable in the ear – especially if you opt for the included Comply foam tips.

A distinct lack of excitement
Unfortunately there's no such good news where the sound is concerned, as the Kickers suffer from overcooked, sluggish bass that drowns out the rest of the tonal range and lends vocals an unpleasant and unnatural thickness.

Treble also lacks sparkle, leaving the whole presentation short of attack and excitement.

To hear what these should be aiming at, audition the Award-winning Beyerdynamic DTX 80s instead.

Specifications

View All

General Information

Manufacturer Website Addresshttp://www.kicker.com
Brand NameKicker
Product TypeEarphone
ManufacturerStillwater Designs
Manufacturer Part Number09EB141S
Product NameKicker EB141
Product ModelEB141

Technical Information

Sound ModeStereo
Minimum Frequency Response18 Hz
Connector PlatingNickel Plated
Connectivity TechnologyWired
Impedance32 Ohm
Cable Length1.35 m
Maximum Frequency Response21 kHz

Earpiece

Earpiece DesignEarbud
Earpiece TypeBinaural
Driver Size14 mm

Physical Characteristics

Form FactorOpen
Weight Approximate19.8 g
ColourSilver

Interfaces-Ports

Host InterfaceMini-phone