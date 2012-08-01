If you were making a list of adjectives to describe the Black Rhodium Opus, ‘well built’ should be high up the pecking order. Its solid, weighty plugs and thick cable convey a sense of luxury, while the twisted-pair configuration should, according to Black Rhodium, help to reduce unwanted signal noise.



In use with a Cyrus CD6 SE CD player, Roksan Caspian M2 amp and ATC SCM11 speakers, we notice an immediately mellow quality to the Opus’s performance. There isn’t a shed-load of detail on display at the front of the shop, but venture deeper and nuances start to appear.



Our enthusiasm is a little tempered, however, by this interconnect’s slight reluctance to grip rhythms and convey subtler dynamics. It all makes for a performance that, while undoubtedly musical, wants for a touch of drama.



That said, paired with appropriate kit, it will do a decent job.

See all our hi-fi cable reviews

Follow whathifi.com on Twitter

Join whathifi.com on Facebook