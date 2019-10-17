Best Sony earbuds 2019: Sony in-ear headphones for every budget

Best Sony earbuds Buying Guide: Welcome to What Hi-fi?'s round-up of the best Sony earbuds you can buy in 2019.

Ready to ditch the free earbuds that came with your smartphone? Sony makes some great in-ear headphones that will upgrade your audio experience without breaking the bank.

Whether you want budget wired buds that sound superb, Bluetooth in-ear headphones with extended battery life, or even the latest true wireless earbuds, we've rated the best Sony earbuds and assembled them below.

If you opt for wireless headphones, you'll be pleased to hear that all the Sony models below offer decent battery life, and some feature active noise-cancelling to quieten your surroundings. There's even a pair here crafted from trombone material.

What's more, with Black Friday around the corner, it's a good time to be keeping an eye out for headphone deals. But before you get your wallet out, let's have a look at the best options...

(Image credit: Sony)

1. Sony WF-1000XM3 These outstanding in-ears are easily Sony's best earbuds. SPECIFICATIONS Wireless: Yes | Battery life: 8 hours (+16 from case) | Noise-cancelling: Yes | In-line mic/remote: No | 3.5mm connector: No | Weight: 8.5g Reasons to Buy Great timing and musicality Impressive battery life Comfy fit Reasons to Avoid Don't support aptX HD Earpieces lack volume control $228 View at Walmart

These true wireless earbuds are easily up there with the best Sony in-ear headphones we've ever tested. The WF-1000XM3s feature innovative active noise cancelling technology and come with a portable carry case which doubles as a charger, meaning you get up to 32 hours of wireless playback.

The fit is comfortable and secure, so they won't fall out when you run up an escalator. Packed with features - including subtle touch controls for music playback – they're dynamic, detailed and musical. A home run from Sony.

Read the full review: Sony WF-1000XM3

(Image credit: Sony)

2. Sony MDR-EX650AP Snug-fitting, great-sounding budget Sony earbuds . SPECIFICATIONS Wireless: No | Battery life: N/A | Noise-cancelling: No | In-line mic/remote: Yes | 3.5mm connector: Yes | Weight: 9g Reasons to Buy Comfy, secure fit Solid, weighty, punchy delivery Expansive soundstage Reasons to Avoid Basic remote Check Amazon

If you want bang for your buck, you won't feel short-changed by the EX650s wired earbuds. Despite the humble price point, they're balanced, dynamic and immersive – with a hefty punch of bass. Sony has even utilised trombone material for the internal sound paths and external enclosures, helping to create an expansive soundstage.

Comfort isn't an issue, since the EX650APs come with four sizes of buds in the box. If you like the brassy design, you'll find that these Sony earbuds will outshine many a similarly-priced rival.

Read the full review: Sony MDR-EX650AP

(Image credit: Sony)

3. Sony WI-1000X Impressive wireless and noise-cancelling Sony earbuds with a neckband design. SPECIFICATIONS Wireless: Yes | Battery life: 10 hours | Noise-cancelling: Yes | In-line mic/remote: No | 3.5mm connector: Yes | Weight: 71g Reasons to Buy Punchy bass Insightful midrange Well balanced Reasons to Avoid Inflexible neckband $189.99 View at Amazon 193 Amazon customer reviews ☆ ☆ ☆ ☆ ☆

In-ear headphones with a neckband aren't to everyone's liking, but they typically offer good battery life and a very stable Bluetooth connection. Sony's take on the wireless 'neckband' concept is a resounding success, especially when it comes to sound quality, which is precise, detailed and punchy.

There are different grades of noise-cancellation including an 'ambient mode' – useful when jogging – and you can still listen to music after the battery dies by using the supplied micro USB cable. If the design tickles your fancy, you'll be rewarded with impressive sonics and great battery life.

Read the full review: Sony WI-1000X

(Image credit: Sony)

4. Sony WF-1000X A bit long in the tooth, but these Bluetooth earbuds are till a decent investment. SPECIFICATIONS Wireless: Yes | Battery life: 3 hours (+6 from case) | Noise-cancelling: Yes | In-line mic/remote: No | 3.5mm connector: No | Weight: 6.8g Reasons to Buy Balanced, detailed sound Good timing and dynamics Decent noise-cancelling Reasons to Avoid Slight connection issue $99 View at Amazon

Sony's first attempt at true wireless earbuds, the WF-1000Xs offer convincing noise-cancelling and impressive levels of clarity and drive. Smart Auto-settings adapt the level of noise-cancelling to suit the ambient noise around you, and a chargeable carry case boosts battery life to nine hours.

Each bud has a single control button: long and short presses activate different functions. A bit fiddly at first, but it'll quickly become second nature.

The Sony WF-1000XM3s (above) have since raised the bar even higher, so it won't be long before these disappear from stores. Perhaps consider grabbing a pair before they all go?

Read the full review: Sony WF-1000X