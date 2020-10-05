Trending

Best stereo speakers 2020

Best standmount speaker under £200

Dali Spektor 2

Another win for Dali with these entertaining bookshelf speakers

Best standmount speaker £200-£400

Elac Debut B5.2

These Elac speakers remain exceptionally talented at this price

Best standmount speaker £400-£750

Bowers & Wilkins 606 S2 Anniversary Edition

B&W hones its award-winning 606 standmounters to great effect

Best standmount speaker £750-£1500

KEF LS50 Meta

These standmounters set new standards at the price

Best standmount speaker £1500+

ProAc Response D2R

As insightful and entertaining as any speakers at this level

Best floorstanding speaker under £500

Fyne Audio F302

Fyne Audio has done a sterling job with these unbeatable floorstanding speakers

Best floorstanding speaker £500-£1000

Dali Oberon 5

The superb Dali Oberon 5s are brilliantly musical

Best floorstanding speaker £1000-£1500

Wharfedale Evo 4.4

Wharfedale's Evo speakers remained unbeaten in 2020

Best floorstanding speaker £1500-£2500

ProAc Response DT8

These towers deliver sparkling performance thanks to some clever engineering

Best floorstanding speaker over £2500

Spendor A7

Another win for Spendor's dynamic and elegant floorstanders

Best desktop speakers

Ruark Audio MR1 Mk2

Superb sound and a smart design ensure the MR1s remain the class-leader