The Equinox ARC shelf makes considerable difference to the performance of the tried and tested Equinox rack

A perennial What Hi-Fi? Sound and Vision Award winner, Atacama’s Equinox rack was knocked off the top spot two years ago by Hi-Fi Racks’ Podium.

Now Atacama is back with an upgrade for all its Equinox Hi-Fi and Hi-Fi Celebration racks.

The Equinox modular design remains the same; the upgrade is to the shelving, which features Atacama Resonance Control (ARC) glass.

This laminated glass, featuring a dampening core, is more than 50 per cent thicker than standard Equinox shelves.

It comes in piano-black finish, costing £30 per shelf with a new rack or £40 as an upgrade. And a worthy upgrade it is.

Compared to regular Equinox shelving, we found the ARC glass pepped up the performance of both hi-fi and AV separates, adding verve and insight.

Whether you own an Equinox or are after an all-new rack, if you want more body, depth and punch to your system sound, we’d suggest trying out the ARC yourself.

See all our equipment rack reviews

Follow whathiifi.com on Twitter

Join whathifi.com on Facebook