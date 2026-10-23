Three action movie classics are getting a fresh 4K Blu-ray release – but there's a catch for cinephiles

There’s some good news for those who consider Die Hard a Christmas movie (and even those who don’t) – the original trilogy is getting a new 4K Ultra HD Blu-ray SteelBook release in early December. It includes Die Hard, Die Hard 2 and Die Hard with a Vengeance.

It's not the first time the original movie has been released in the premium format, but it does mark a 4K debut for the second and third films.

If the film series has somehow passed you by, let us fill you in on the details. New York policeman John McClane (Bruce Willis) flies to Los Angeles hoping to patch up his marriage with his estranged wife. But just minutes into her office’s Christmas party, the building is overtaken by a group of terrorists led by Alan Rickman’s Hans Gruber.

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In the second and third instalments, McClane faces similarly perilous situations where he battles military mercenaries in an airport and is targeted by Simon Gruber – Hans’s vengeful brother.

There are more films in the franchise (Live Free or Die Hard and A Good Day to Die Hard), but they won’t be getting the same SteelBook treatment this time. In the latter's case, perhaps that’s for the best, given its 15 per cent Rotten Tomatoes rating.

The SteelBooks include commentary from the directors, with the third instalment also offering visual effects breakdowns and an interview with Bruce Willis.

Disappointingly, though, all of the discs are lacking one major feature. While there is DTS-HD Master Audio support, Dolby Atmos is not on the cards (and neither is DTS:X). That’s a shame for those wanting more immersive surround sound options, especially if your system doesn't have DTS support.

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Each Steelbook will set you back £35, cementing its position as a premium option for hardcore collectors. If your budget can't stretch, though, all three films are also getting standard 4K Blu-ray release, priced at £25 each. You can pre-order at HMV and Amazon.

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