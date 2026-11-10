Meet the Dolby Atmos soundbar that looks like a cushion

Most soundbars look much the same, but not this one. The Knit Form is a Dolby Atmos soundbar that's designed to fit in with your soft furnishings. So instead of another hard plastic rectangle, you get a “soft, sculptural shape” that's designed to work with your living space rather than against it.

It's the debut product from a new firm called the Knit Sound Company, and while it might look like a cushion or a draught excluder, it's not completely squishy. Rather, its proprietary Threadform material covers the hard shell without compromising the audio performance. It houses a 5.1.2 Dolby Atmos performance with 14 channels of Class D amplification.

There are two subwoofers built in, while you can customise the centre voice array using the Knit app. As well as HDMI eARC, it supports AirPlay, Google Cast and Spotify Connect through a wi-fi connected TV. There’s also Bluetooth 5.3 for beaming audio direct to the Form, and Auracast for private listening.

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The founder and CEO of Knit Sound Company is Joel Sietsema, who was previously a senior product manager and brand leader at Sound United, the parent company of Denon and Marantz. He says he wanted the Form to “look like furniture, sound incredible, and be easily integrated into the technology you’ve already welcomed in your space.”

It comes in five finishes – Cloud White, Slate Black, Pebble, Sandstone, or Ember – and costs $999 (around £750 / AU$1400). That’s around the price of the Sonos Arc Ultra, which is stiff competition. The Knit Form ships only in the US to begin with, but could come to other markets later.

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