Welcome to another edition of What Hi-Fi?’s Sound Advice!

Got a tech dilemma you've been meaning to run past us? A buying decision you're struggling to make? Or perhaps you're hoping to bag a Black Friday bargain, but aren't sure which deals are genuinely worth your money? We're here to help.

Sound Advice gives you the chance to put your hi-fi, home cinema and TV questions directly to the What Hi-Fi? team.

Whether you need help choosing your next TV, soundbar, hi-fi or headphones, want our take on the latest technology, or simply fancy finding out more about how we test and review the products we recommend, we'd love to hear from you.

There are two ways to get involved today.

First, we're hosting a live Q&A between 1pm and 3pm. You can submit your questions using the box below now, or join us from 1pm when we'll be actively manning the page and answering as many as we can in real time.

We've also gathered questions sent to us through the website, our social channels and whathifi@futurenet.com. You'll find those answers further down the page, or you can use the quick links to jump straight to the topics that interest you.

And with Black Friday just around the corner (and many sales already live), this is a particularly good opportunity to ask us about any deals you've spotted.

Not sure whether that tempting discount is worth taking, or whether a different product would be a better buy? Put it to us and we'll give you an honest opinion.

One small caveat: while we're happy to offer advice on pretty much anything hi-fi or AV-related, diagnosing faults with your kit is generally best left to the manufacturer.

So, what would you like to know? The floor is yours!

Live Q&A

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KEF LS Luxe vs hi-fi separates

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Question Mark (via email) Hi, First, want to say I love what you guys do! I recently had the pleasure of visiting KEF's London Studio/Showroom, where I had a demo of the KEF LS Luxe active speakers. I was impressed. My question is this: Could I replace my current separates system with just these speakers? What would I be losing in doing that? Would I lose ability to play vinyl and CDs, use wired headphones, etc.? Thanks, Mark

Kashfia Kabir Social Links Navigation Hi-Fi & Audio Editor Hi Mark, Thank you for your question. It would depend on how you listen to music primarily – if it’s mainly via streaming, then the KEF LS Luxe make sense. However, if your music collection is primarily vinyl and CDs, it doesn’t make sense to get rid of your separates system entirely. You can plug your existing CD player into the LS Luxe’s digital inputs or into the 3.5mm aux socket using an adaptor cable. But the KEF doesn’t have a phono stage built in, so you’ll need a separate phono stage for your turntable. It also doesn’t have a wired headphone output, so it depends on how important these features are to you.

Which 75-inch TV?

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Question Toby (via email) Hi Tom, I’m looking to acquire a 75-inch TV (new or used)… Would really appreciate it if you could share any feedback or guidance on what to look for.

Tom Parsons Social Links Navigation TV & AV Editor Hi Toby, I'm happy to help, of course, but the big question, really, is budget. The absolute best TV around right now is the Samsung S99H OLED, and absolutely the model to get if you have lots to spend, but the 77-inch version (backlit TVs come in a 75-inch size, but OLEDs are 77s) currently costs £3399 at Richer Sounds, which I appreciate is way beyond most people. A more realistic option, and arguably the best performance-per-pound TV of the year, is the LG C6 OLED. The 77-inch model of that will currently set you back £2399 at Amazon, which is a pretty penny, of course, but a significant saving on the S99H and great value for the performance it offers. If the C6 is beyond your budget, you're probably best off forgetting OLED and going for a Mini LED TV. My recommendations would be the TCL 75C8L, which is currently £1799 at Amazon, or the 75C7L, which is £1279 at Amazon. Both are great TVs for the money. Personally, I would be cautious about buying a second-hand TV, particularly an OLED, unless it was fairly new, barely used, and the price was really low. All TVs, but particularly OLEDs, need a basic level of care if they're going to last well, and it can be very hard to tell if a person has looked after their set correctly.

Rega streamers?

Question James Beaumont (via whathifi.com) When do you believe Rega will bite the bullet and make an entry-level and high-end streamer? I really don't believe it would affect their business in a negative way. If anything, it may bring in more business and attract attention from those not currently considering Rega at all. Perhaps increasing the sale of turntables as a result.

Ketan Bharadia Social Links Navigation Technical Editor Hello James, Having had conversations with Rega about this very subject, I wouldn’t hold out much hope for anything soon. The company only makes products when it thinks it can add something useful to the market. At the moment, Rega doesn’t see how it can do that in the streaming world. Never say never, though.

The end of Sony Blu-ray players?

Question Phil Holbrook (via Facebook) What is Sony UK saying about their Blu-ray players? Are they saying they are finished making them? Thanks

Tom Parsons Social Links Navigation TV & AV Editor Hi Phil, That's a great question, and Sony hasn't offered a straight answer. For those not already as in the loop as you clearly are, Phil, recent reports suggested that Sony's one remaining 4K Blu-ray player, the UBP-X700, had been discontinued in Japan. That clearly prompted speculation that the rest of the world would follow, and we do indeed have it on good authority that this model is being discontinued in the UK. What we don't know is whether it will be replaced by another model, either immediately or further down the line. When we asked Sony for comment, all the brand would say is that "this information has not been publicly announced by Sony. We are aware of the recent media reports but prefer to refrain from commenting on speculation". The truth is that Sony itself might not have a fixed plan for its Blu-ray business, with the February 2027 Bravia merger/joint-venture with TCL perhaps muddying the waters. I do think it's also worth saying that while the future of Blu-ray currently looks fairly bleak, with very few brands now maintaining an interest in the category, there are green shoots, with smaller brands having recently launched models (we've just received a Krovatar KBU-300, which is £349 at Amazon, for review). There's a general renewed interest in physical media occurring right now, too, and even CDs are making a resurgence – perhaps Blu-rays will follow? If they did, I'm sure Sony would want to be in on it.

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