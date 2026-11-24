Want the benefits of a projector without rearranging your whole living room?

That's where an ultra short throw (UST) projector comes in. Unlike traditional projectors, which sit at the back or middle of the room, USTs can sit mere inches from the wall, making them excellent TV replacements.

And if you want a good UST projector, we recommend the AWOL Aetherion Max, now at a new low of £2499 at Richer Sounds. A What Hi-Fi? Award winner, it's at the top of our list thanks to its punchy yet natural picture and great value.

To put it simply, the AWOL Vision Aetherion Max is the best UST projector we've had in our test room so far, as evidenced by its 2026 What Hi-Fi? Award.

Much of this is down to the picture quality, which is outstanding, especially considering the price. As our AWOL Vision Aetherion Max review reads, the projector "delivers a fantastically vibrant, bright but also contrast-rich image that punches confidently through daytime living room levels of ambient light".

This is crucial for a living room projector, of course, but the Aetherion Max excels even further with the lights turned off. "What really tips the Aetherion Max into outstanding territory is how well its picture charms hold up in a dark room setting," our review reads. "Colours look even more vibrant, and brightness for both full-screen and peak highlight image elements looks fantastically intense."

Sound is also solid, with a surprising amount of detail and immersion while also keeping dialogue clear.

The feature set is also impressive – there's a claimed 3300 lumens of brightness and an image size of up to 200 inches. There's also support for all four current HDR standards, including the premium HDR10+ and Dolby Vision formats.

Gamers are well supported too, with its three HDMI ports supporting VRR and reaching a whopping 240Hz with Full HD (but not 4K) sources.

There's also Google TV built in for streaming, as well as support for AirPlay 2, Chromecast and Miracast content sharing capabilities.

Given the specs and performance on offer, the AWOL Vision Aetherion Max really is a bargain, especially with £1000 off at Richer Sounds. If you're short on space or want a hassle-free living room set-up, then this is the UST projector that's top of our list.

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