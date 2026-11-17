Sky is rolling out a big OS upgrade to Sky Glass and Sky Stream customers. The brand says that this will make it “even easier to find, watch and enjoy the TV [users] love”. The facelift is coming to both TV and app (named Sky Go) OS.

One of the biggest upgrades comes with the new Smart Voice, which is Sky’s intelligent AI entertainment assistant. You can ask it a range of questions about shows and films, such as asking for content with specific actors. There is also the option to ask follow-up questions about what it has recommended, and Sky says that “customers can speak naturally, in their own words, without needing the exact title or a perfect command”.

To use Smart Voice, users just need to press and hold the voice button on the remote or say “Hello Sky” to speak hands-free on Sky Glass TVs.

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You will also find a redesigned home page and navigation bar with the update. The new bar is at the top of the screen and feels reminiscent of Apple’s Liquid Glass iOS design.

On the bar, you will find the following options: Home, TV Guide, My Library, Sport, Search, and Settings. There is also a Recents shortcut, which lets you access your recently used channels and recent watches quickly.

When you want to record something, you simply go to the TV guide and select the programme to be presented with the option to record the series, the show or add to watchlist. That gives you the option to select certain sports events such as F1 Grand Prix, for example, without having to trawl through the recorded practice sessions. That’s a welcome change from having to scroll down the page.

Sky says you can record up to 1000 hours before needing to delete anything. That’s more than 41 days of continuous watching, which means you are very unlikely to run out of space. For those of us who like managing downloads, though, there is still the option to delete individual episodes or entire shows.

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The upgrade all comes free of charge, and has already begun rolling out to Sky customers.

We got the chance to see the update earlier in the year, and the simplified layout and smart voice assistant certainly makes for a welcome addition to Sky’s offerings. We have yet to use the new OS in our test room, but our hopes are high.

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Here’s our review of the Sky Glass Gen 2

This is our review of Sky Stream

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