Norwegian-American music streaming service Tidal has announced that it will ban wholly AI-generated music from its platform, becoming the first major streaming service to do so.

The new policy will, however, allow AI-assisted tracks to be uploaded, provided they are "not the sole outputs" of generative tools such as Suno and Lyria.

The company says the decision, which comes into effect on 9th December, is intended to protect the "authenticity and livelihoods of artists and rightsholders" and will lead to the deletion of more than 27 million tracks.

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Earlier this year, Tidal introduced its AI policy, which saw the platform labelling and demonetising tracks determined to be completely AI-generated. The move also gave users the option to remove AI content from their library via settings.

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Recently, however, Tidal has decided that "more drastic change is in order", after AI-generated music exceeded 60 per cent of all uploads to the platform on Friday 6th November.

At present, approximately 27 million tracks in Tidal's catalogue are tagged as completely AI-generated, yet 96 per cent of them haven't received a single stream in the last three months.

But not all AI tracks go unheard, and Tidal claims that music generated with the intention of misleading listeners and impersonating artists is a problem that has "only increased in scale". Aside from confusing fans, these fraudulent uploads also divert royalties and streams away from human artists.

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To detect AI-generated content, Tidal has partnered with Ircam Amplify, the company responsible for enforcing its previous AI policy.

A Tidal spokesperson told Rolling Stone: “The vast majority of appeals we have received have been reaffirmed upon closer review, which means the detection success rate is very high. A small amount of false positives is inevitable, but between our appeals process and improving detection technology, we are confident in our approach.”

Tidal says the ban will also prohibit distributors from delivering fully AI-generated tracks to the platform, promising to "reject deliveries if their metadata says they were generated solely using AI tools".

In a post on X, Tidal's music lead, Robert Andersen encouraged the streaming platform's peers to "follow suit", promising that Tidal would "continue to make decisions that support real artists first".

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