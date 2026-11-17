In case you missed it, there’s a new Grand Theft Auto game landing, and the world has run out of superlatives to describe the seismic nature of its release. Biggest game of all time? Biggest entertainment product? Just the biggest… thing to happen ever? The Moon Landing wasn’t as hyped as this.

A massive game needs a massive soundtrack, and good golly, Rockstar has pulled out all the stops. While the in-game stations feature hundreds of established licensed tracks, the sixth-generation title boasts 34 bespoke tunes from the likes of Travis Scott, Keith Richards and Lana Del Rey, along with an original score from French electronic duo Justice.

The physical soundtrack – vinyl or CD – lands pretty much concurrently with the actual game, so to get you in the mood for both the sounds and sights of the fictional US state of Leonida, we’ve compiled the already-released tunes to get us in the mood to take a conveniently timed sick day off work…

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Get the official GTA 6 vinyl soundtrack

Grand Theft Auto 6 Transparent Pink & Blue 2LP: £43 at HMV Don’t just play the game; listen to it! There are quite a few places you can get the CD and vinyl versions of the GTA 6 soundtrack, but we think that HMV’s exclusive Transparent Pink & Blue 2LP is just a bit special. This is the gaming event of the decade, so you want something that commemorates such a monumental event. Buy the standard vinyl edition on Amazon Buy the CD version on Amazon and HMV

Flower In A Hurricane by Justice (feat. Tame Impala, SZA, King Gizzard & the Lizard Wizard)

Justice - Flower In A Hurricane (ft Tame Impala, SZA, King Gizzard & the Lizard Wizard) [from GTAVI] - YouTube Watch On

Justice? Tame Impala? King Gizzard and the Lizard Wizard? All credited on one track? It’s the most ambitious crossover since Avengers: Endgame.

Given that Justice are responsible for curating and producing most of GTA 6's soundtrack, we wouldn’t be surprised if most of Flowers in a Hurricane’s character comes mainly from the French duo. If that’s the case, they have nailed the tone here, expertly riding that tricky line between driving throwback rock, hazy disco and contemporary pop.

To us, it sounds like a mixture of Dire Straits’ Money For Nothing with a hint of Daft Punk and maybe a dash of Hall & Oates. Smooth, stylish and guaranteed to get stuck in your head for weeks on end, it ended up becoming a perfect appetiser for the rest of the game’s very tasty soundtrack.

Rhyno by Travis Scott

Travis Scott – RHYNO (prod. by Guy-Manuel de Homem-Christo) (From Grand Theft Auto VI: The Album) - YouTube Watch On

If precious GTA games (and quite a lot of promotional material) are anything to go by, Rockstar’s latest virtual playground is a heady blend of the sleek and the seedy, the glamorous and the grimy.

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Travis Scott’s Rhyno seems to reflect the scuzzier aspect of Rockstar’s Miami-inspired cityscape, powered by a chunky, somewhat dirty drum loop and lots of meaty synth pulses.

The lyrics are suitably tongue-in-cheek, too, such as the standout “blood money disguised as Crypto, more rocks on my chain than a fishbowl”. Nobody knows what it means, but it’s provocative…

Blood In Your Eyes by Tove Lo

Tove Lo - Blood In Your Eyes (From Grand Theft Auto VI: The Album) - YouTube Watch On

Tove Lo’s trancey, dancey earworm feels as though it connects directly to the soul of Grand Theft Auto. More specifically, it’s exactly the sort of track you could imagine playing on the Flash FM radio station from 2002’s Vice City as you cruise around the neon-laced streets in your open-topped Cheetah sports car.

Vice City is the title to which GTA 6 owes the largest stylistic debt, so it makes sense that Blood In Your Ears reminds us so strongly of its ’80s-inspired mis-en-scene. Hypnotic and vibey in a way that – once again – feels refreshingly retro yet definitively modern, it’s exactly the sort of tune you want playing on the radio as you take your latest virtual ride for a spin.

Bright Lights, Big City by Keith Richards

Keith Richards – Bright Lights, Big City (From Grand Theft Auto VI: The Album) - YouTube Watch On

As a few cheeky internet commentators have already pointed out, it’s somewhat remarkable that Keith Richards has survived long enough to see GTA 6’s release, let alone provide a track to feature on it. We can’t believe he fended off the Grim Reaper doggedly enough to live through the release of the first game back in 1997, so to contribute to one coming out in 2026 is quite an achievement.

Richards’ contribution is as bluesy and country-fried as you might expect, a sort of lackadaisical hoedown that will probably be playing in the background as you become increasingly inebriated in some edge-of-town bar. It’s a nice change of pace from the highly polished vibes evidenced across much of the game’s established OST, instead giving things an earthier, more lived-in feel to remind us of the scuzzier side of Vice City.

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