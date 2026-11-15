How to watch Grey Cup 2026: live stream Elks vs Alouettes for free online from anywhere

Watch Grey Cup 2026 live streams

The 113th Grey Cup is here as Edmonton Elks take on Montreal Alouettes at McMahon Stadium, Calgary.

Alouettes are looking to convert their third final in four years into an ninth Grey Cup while Elks could secure a 15th Championship if they were to win today.

The Alouettes will be relying on more brilliance from quarterback Davis Alexander to lead their charge, while Edmonton and their formidable defence will be out to upset the odds in what promises to be a closely contested championship battle.

Read on as we explain how to watch the Grey Cup 2026 for free from anywhere.

Swipe to scroll horizontally 113th Grey Cup 11pm GMT / 6pm ET / 3pm PT – Sun, 15th Nov Free streams DAZN / CFL+ (Everywhere outside Canada) WATCH ANYWHERE Try NordVPN (100% risk free)

How can I watch Grey Cup 2026 for free?

The 113th Grey Cup will be streamed for free in every country outside Canada on DAZN and CFL+.

Both will require you to make accounts to watch the action, but no subscription is required.

In Canada for the Grey Cup? Use NordVPN (77% off for Black Friday) and unlock the free stream.

Watch Grey Cup 2026 live streams from anywhere

You won't be able to watch your regular Grey Cup 2026 live streams if you're in Canada. The platform will detect that you're in the Great White North and block you from watching for free. Thankfully, you can use a VPN to get round this.

We rate NordVPN as one of the best VPNs for streaming sports. It offers a generous 30-day guarantee for all your money back if you're not happy with the service.

How to watch Grey Cup 2026 in the US

As alluded to above, you can stream the Grey Cup 2026 on DAZN and CFL+ in Canada.

Visiting Canada? Use NordVPN to access your coverage of the Grey Cup.

Watch Grey Cup 2026 live streams in the UK

As with the US and everywhere else outside Canada, DAZN and CFL+ will broadcast the Grey Cup for free.

Away from home? Use NordVPN to tune in for free as if you were back in the UK.

Watch Grey Cup 2026 live streams in Australia

If you're in Australia you can watch Grey Cup 2026 live streams for free on DAZN and CFL+.

Visiting Canada from Australia? Use NordVPN to access your free Elks vs Alouettes stream.

Watch Grey Cup 2026 in Canada

In Canada, the Grey Cup will be available on TSN1, TSN3, TSN4, CTV, Crave and RDS.

Enter your TV provider login to watch on CTV.

A TSN+ of RDS pass will cost you CA$24.99/month.

Those outside of Canada can unlock their stream using NordVPN.

Grey Cup 2026: Need to Know

Who is playing in the Grey Cup 2026? The Grey Cup will take place between Edmonton Elks and Montreal Alouettes. Elks are searching for a 15th championship while a win for the Alouettes would be their ninth title.

What times does the Grey Cup start? Kick-off will arrive at 11pm GMT / 6pm ET / 3pm PT on Sunday, November 15.