How to watch Grey Cup 2026: live stream Elks vs Alouettes for free online from anywhere
Anticipation is off the scale with Dupont set to start the blockbuster clash at fly-half
Watch Grey Cup 2026 live streams
The 113th Grey Cup is here as Edmonton Elks take on Montreal Alouettes at McMahon Stadium, Calgary.
Alouettes are looking to convert their third final in four years into an ninth Grey Cup while Elks could secure a 15th Championship if they were to win today.
The Alouettes will be relying on more brilliance from quarterback Davis Alexander to lead their charge, while Edmonton and their formidable defence will be out to upset the odds in what promises to be a closely contested championship battle.
Read on as we explain how to watch the Grey Cup 2026 for free from anywhere.
|
113th Grey Cup
|
11pm GMT / 6pm ET / 3pm PT – Sun, 15th Nov
|
Free streams
|
WATCH ANYWHERE
How can I watch Grey Cup 2026 for free?
The 113th Grey Cup will be streamed for free in every country outside Canada on DAZN and CFL+.
Both will require you to make accounts to watch the action, but no subscription is required.
In Canada for the Grey Cup? Use NordVPN (77% off for Black Friday) and unlock the free stream.
Watch Grey Cup 2026 live streams from anywhere
You won't be able to watch your regular Grey Cup 2026 live streams if you're in Canada. The platform will detect that you're in the Great White North and block you from watching for free. Thankfully, you can use a VPN to get round this.
We rate NordVPN as one of the best VPNs for streaming sports. It offers a generous 30-day guarantee for all your money back if you're not happy with the service.
🏉 NordVPN – Get Ready for Elks vs Alouettes!
Don't let geo-restrictions spoil the Grey Cup. Watch your usual coverage from abroad with NordVPN and don't miss a moment..
🔥 BLACK FRIDAY SPECIAL: 77% OFF + 3 MONTHS FREE!
Lightning-fast streaming, advanced online security and a 30-day money-back guarantee.
How to watch Grey Cup 2026 in the US
As alluded to above, you can stream the Grey Cup 2026 on DAZN and CFL+ in Canada.
Visiting Canada? Use NordVPN to access your coverage of the Grey Cup.
- Expert TV advice: best OLED TVs for sports fans
- View the latest TV deals on Amazon
Watch Grey Cup 2026 live streams in the UK
As with the US and everywhere else outside Canada, DAZN and CFL+ will broadcast the Grey Cup for free.
Away from home? Use NordVPN to tune in for free as if you were back in the UK.
Watch Grey Cup 2026 live streams in Australia
If you're in Australia you can watch Grey Cup 2026 live streams for free on DAZN and CFL+.
Visiting Canada from Australia? Use NordVPN to access your free Elks vs Alouettes stream.
Watch Grey Cup 2026 in Canada
In Canada, the Grey Cup will be available on TSN1, TSN3, TSN4, CTV, Crave and RDS.
Enter your TV provider login to watch on CTV.
A TSN+ of RDS pass will cost you CA$24.99/month.
Those outside of Canada can unlock their stream using NordVPN.
Grey Cup 2026: Need to Know
Who is playing in the Grey Cup 2026?
The Grey Cup will take place between Edmonton Elks and Montreal Alouettes. Elks are searching for a 15th championship while a win for the Alouettes would be their ninth title.
What times does the Grey Cup start?
Kick-off will arrive at 11pm GMT / 6pm ET / 3pm PT on Sunday, November 15.
- Where to stream the Premier League in 2026/27
- Or save money with these unmissable cheap TV deals
- Where to watch F1 2026 for free
We test and review VPN services in the context of legal recreational uses. For example: 1. Accessing a service from another country (subject to the terms and conditions of that service). 2. Protecting your online security and strengthening your online privacy when abroad. We do not support or condone the illegal or malicious use of VPN services. Consuming pirated content that is paid-for is neither endorsed nor approved by Future Publishing.
The latest hi-fi, home cinema and tech news, reviews, buying advice and deals, direct to your inbox.
Tom is a journalist, copywriter and content designer based in the UK. He has written articles for T3, ShortList, The Sun, The Mail on Sunday, The Daily Telegraph, Elle Deco, The Sunday Times, Men's Health, Mr Porter, Oracle and many more (including What Hi-Fi?). His specialities include mobile technology, electric vehicles and video streaming.
You must confirm your public display name before commenting
Please logout and then login again, you will then be prompted to enter your display name.