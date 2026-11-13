How to watch France vs South Africa: live stream Nations Championship 2026 match for free from anywhere
Anticipation is off the scale with Dupont set to start the blockbuster clash at fly-half
Watch France vs South Africa live streams
The blockbuster clash between respective pool leaders France and South Africa is the biggest game of the Nations Championship so far. Not only are they the cream of each hemisphere, but this fixture has history, some of Les Bleus' most painful defeats having come at the hands of the Springboks. And if the tie wasn't brilliantly poised already, Antoine Dupont's selection at fly-half has sent anticipation into overdrive.
Read on as we explain how to watch France vs South Africa for free from anywhere.
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France vs South Africa
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8.10pm GMT / 10.10pm SAST / 3.10pm ET – Fri, 13th Nov
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Free streams
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ITVX (UK) / RugbyPass TV (US) / Virgin Media Play (IRE) / TF1+ (France)
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WATCH ANYWHERE
How can I watch France vs South Africa for free?
France vs South Africa is free-to-air on ITV1 and ITVX in the UK, and on Virgin Media One and Virgin Media Play in Ireland.
RugbyPass TV is showing free France vs South Africa coverage in the US, which you can also access via the RugbyPass app (iOS/Android).
TF1+ will be showing the game for free in France.
Those away from the home can unlock their free stream of the Nations Championship game using NordVPN (77% off for Black Friday).
Watch France vs South Africa live streams from anywhere
You won't be able to watch your regular France vs South Africa live streams if you're travelling overseas today. The platform will detect that you're in a foreign country and block you. Thankfully, you can use a VPN to get round this.
We rate NordVPN as one of the best VPNs for streaming sports. It offers a generous 30-day guarantee for all your money back if you're not happy with the service.
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How to watch France vs South Africa in the US
RugbyPass TV is showing France vs South Africa in the US. Coverage is completely free. All you need is an account.
Overseas right now? Use NordVPN to access your preferred coverage of the Nations Championship.
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Watch France vs South Africa live streams in the UK
ITV1 and its free streaming platform ITVX are showing France vs South Africa in the UK.
All you need is an account with a UK postcode (e.g. SE1 7PB) and a TV license.
Away from home? Use NordVPN to tune in for free as if you were back in the UK.
Watch France vs South Africa live streams in Australia
In Australia, you need a Stan Sport subscription to watch France vs South Africa.
Stan Sport costs AU$20/month on top of a Stan subscription, which starts at AU$4.99/month instead of AU$9.99 thanks to a special offer right now.
Visiting Australia from the UK, US or Ireland? Use NordVPN to access a free France vs South Africa stream.
Watch France vs South Africa in New Zealand
Sky Sport NZ is broadcasting France vs South Africa in New Zealand. It's being shown on the Sky Sport 1 channel.
If you don't have Sky, you can tune in via to Sky Sport Now, which costs $29.99 a day, NZ$59.99/month or NZ$549.99/year.
Outside New Zealand today? Use NordVPN to watch France vs South Africa as if you were back home.
Watch France vs Springboks in South Africa
France vs South Africa will go out on Supersport in South Africa.
The easiest way to access Supersport is through a DStv package which costs Rs799/month for access to live rugby.
In South Africa on holiday today? Unlock your stream using NordVPN.
France vs South Africa: Need to Know
What time does France vs South Africa kick-off?
The France vs South Africa match in the Nations Championship kicks off on Friday, 13 November at 8.10pm GMT / 3.10pm ET / 12.10pm PT / 7.10am AEDT (Sat).
What are France's remaining Nations Championship fixtures?
The pool stage of Les Bleus' Nations Championship campaign concludes with a home clash against Argentina. They'll then meet an as-yet-undetermined opponent on Finals Weekend, which looks set to be either South Africa or New Zealand.
What are South Africa's remaining Nations Championship fixtures?
The Springboks have another tough fixture to come, with Ireland lying in wait in Round 6 of the Nations Championship. They're then likely to come up against either France, Ireland or England on Finals Weekend.
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Aatif is a freelance copywriter and journalist based in the UK. An avid armchair sports fan, he devours everything from football and Formula 1 to tennis, rugby and cricket. If you need to know where to watch the big game this weekend, Aatif can tell you what TV channel it's on and the exact start time (in eight different time zones). Elsewhere, Aatif has written about technology, science and politics for publications such as the The Independent, Trusted Reviews and Newsweek, but he focuses on streaming at Future, an arrangement that combines two of his greatest passions: sport and penny-pinching.
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