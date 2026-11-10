It's game over for Sony's next wireless speakers for PlayStation, at least for the time being. The electronics giant has delayed the Pulse Elevate speakers indefinitely, citing production issues identified during quality testing.

Writing in an update to the original blog post announcing the speakers over a year ago, Vice President of Product Development Edwin Foo said: "The additional time will allow us to ensure the product will deliver the experience we intended for our players."

While stopping short of saying when the speakers would be released, they added that they "look forward to bringing Pulse Elevate to players soon."

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Announced in September 2025, the Pulse Elevate speakers were supposed to launch this Thursday, 12th November. They come as a pair in either black or white, and can stand flat or tilted backwards to direct the sound upwards.

As well as working with Sony's PlayStation 5, they're designed to connect to the PlayStation Portal handheld, as well as PC and Mac computers. They also have Bluetooth, for receiving audio straight from a phone or tablet.

PlayStation connectivity comes via PlayStation Link, an ultra-low latency lossless connection enabled via a bundled USB dongle (similar to how the Sennheiser HDB 630 guarantee the best codec compatibility from your audio source and headphones).

They also let you listen to audio over Bluetooth and gaming audio from PlayStation Link at the same time, so you can soundtrack your game with your own playlist.

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Inside are planar magnetic drivers with Tempest 3D AudioTech to produce virtual spatial sound. Built-in subwoofers take care of the low end, while AI noise reduction on the built-in mic promises clear and precise voice reproduction for in-game chatting with fellow players.

Sony hasn't said what the issue is, but let's hope it's fixed soon. The Pulse Elevate speakers will sell for £200 / $220 / AU$330 when they finally launch.

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