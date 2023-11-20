Amazon has lowered the AirPods Pro's price to under £200, but I've found a better deal elsewhere

If you've been hungrily waiting for the best Black Friday AirPods Pro deals, then I've got good news. Various retailers – Amazon, John Lewis, Currys, Very – have all slashed the price of Apple's superb AirPods Pro 2nd generation wireless earbuds down to £199 this week – that's a decent £30 saving on some five-star buds.

But that's not the lowest price you'll find them at. I've discovered that you can find the AirPods Pro 2 listed at an even lower price of just £190 at OnBuy – that's a further £9 off some of the best wireless earbuds, for Apple fans and otherwise. I actually spotted this deal just a couple of months ago during Amazon's October Prime Day 2 sales, and it's too good not to flag once again. There's one caveat: this deal looks like it's for the 2022 Lightning connector case model, while all the £199 deal prices are for the newer USB-C case version. (But the earbuds are the same!)

I've been using the AirPods Pro 2 every day since they were first announced in September 2022 and, if you're a dedicated iPhone user, I can genuinely say these are easily the best wireless buds to use with any iOS device. Apple rarely drops such big deals on its products, but with this model now over a year old, it's not surprising to see such big Black Friday discounts. An under-£200 discount price for a flagship pair that originally launched at £249 is a deal worth snapping up.

In our Apple AirPods Pro 2 review, we complimented their clear, detailed sound, excellent noise-cancelling and awesome battery life. ANC was vastly improved as well, courtesy of a new "low distortion" driver and H2 chip – it's subtle but effective, with an open presentation that makes wearing them on long journeys comfortable.

It's worth noting you can now get these earbuds with two different charging cases if you look online – either the new USB-C connector case that Apple unveiled this September 2023 or the original Lightning connector case. I've been using both versions and can confidently say that, apart from the connection method, there is no change at all to the earbuds themselves or to the performance. So it's definitely worth going with the cheaper model if you're on a bargain hunt.

The battery life is also the same between the two models: you get six hours on a single charge but a beefy 30 hours overall with the charging case. Thanks to a recent iOS 17 software update, there are new features such as Adaptive Audio (which dynamically adjusts the ANC level depending on your surrounding's noise levels) and Conversation Awareness (which pauses music when it recognises you're speaking). Personally, I find that these features work really well and make the AirPods Pro as useful and fun to use as other five-star buds like the Sony WF-1000XM5 and Bose QuietComfort Ultra Earbuds.

I certainly haven't heard a pair of in-ear AirPods sound as musical, detailed or powerful, either. While the excellent Sony WF-1000XM5 pips them when it comes to outright detail and transparency, the AirPods Pro 2 remain a really fantastic, fun listen. They're still the pair I grab whenever I leave the house. They fit well, the features and playback controls are incredibly intuitive to use and change on the fly – it's a seamless experience.

All in all, the new AirPods Pro 2 are a great pair of premium wireless earbuds and work beautifully with other Apple kit. So if you're keen on owning a pair, it's high time to be taking advantage thanks to these under-£200 AirPods Pro deals during Black Friday.

MORE:

Check out the best deals on all AirPods models

Not an Apple fan? Check out all other Black Friday headphones deals

Want a cheaper alternative? Sony's most affordable earbuds have plummetted to their lowest price yet

I've found 14 unmissable Black Friday deals on What Hi-Fi? Award 2023 winners