Happy Black Friday week!

No, it's not actually Black Friday itself for a few more days. But the annual sales event is now a week-long affair, and we traditionally start seeing some top deals from now.

It's confusing, we'll admit, but it does mean there is even more time to find some top deals.

And there's been some genuinely great savings in the worlds of hi-fi and home cinema already. Whether you're after a pair of budget Bluetooth headphones or a premium OLED TV, there's plenty of discounts to choose from.

And if you're not sure what to choose, that's where we come in. Our team of expert reviewers have tried and tested hundreds of hi-fi and home cinema products to find the very best.

Every deal below, unless flagged, features a product that has been reviewed and recommended by our testers, and is at a genuinely excellent price. We only recommend products that have four stars or more, and the best of the best will also have won a prestigious What Hi-Fi? Award.

We'll be here all week sharing deals and advice. And we're starting strong this Monday – take a look for yourself...