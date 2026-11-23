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Black Friday deals live: great savings on wireless headphones, OLED TVs and more, handpicked by our experts
Our reviewers select deals on the top products they've tested, from turntables to soundbars
Happy Black Friday week!
No, it's not actually Black Friday itself for a few more days. But the annual sales event is now a week-long affair, and we traditionally start seeing some top deals from now.
It's confusing, we'll admit, but it does mean there is even more time to find some top deals.
And there's been some genuinely great savings in the worlds of hi-fi and home cinema already. Whether you're after a pair of budget Bluetooth headphones or a premium OLED TV, there's plenty of discounts to choose from.
And if you're not sure what to choose, that's where we come in. Our team of expert reviewers have tried and tested hundreds of hi-fi and home cinema products to find the very best.
Every deal below, unless flagged, features a product that has been reviewed and recommended by our testers, and is at a genuinely excellent price. We only recommend products that have four stars or more, and the best of the best will also have won a prestigious What Hi-Fi? Award.
We'll be here all week sharing deals and advice. And we're starting strong this Monday – take a look for yourself...
Black Friday quick links
- Amazon: £100s of OLED TVs and headphones
- Richer Sounds: 33% off Award-winning AVRs and more
- Sevenoaks: up to £700 off five-star Dolby Atmos sound systems
- Peter Tysons: huge savings on KEF speakers and more
- HMV: three vinyl records for £66
- Sky: TV and broadband from £22 per month
- Currys: up to £500 off Award-winning TVs
- Samsung: get a free Dolby Atmos soundbar with your TV
- KEF: up to 25% off speakers
- John Lewis: save up to £200 on your next TV
LIVE: Latest Updates
A five-star favourite hits half price
Here at What Hi-Fi? we're lucky enough to test high-end headphones with all the bells, whistles and fancy features you could dream of.
But we also love a good budget pair that can deliver the goods on a shoestring budget, and that's exactly what we have here.
The Sony WH-CH520 are comfortable, built to last, have a generous battery life and support Bluetooth Multipoint, while also sounding great for the money.
They've proved rather popular with our readers, and surely will once again now that they're back to their lowest price. The newer Sony WH-CH530 are now available and are a step up in performance, but you're looking at a pricier £39.
The Sony WH-CH520 don't have ANC or a ton of features, but this allows for a whopping 50 hours of battery life to enjoy their balanced, engaging sound.
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KEF's stylish, compact wireless system gets a £100 discount
If you're seeking that classic hi-fi look and sound but don't want the hassle of cables, separates or system matching, we have the perfect Black Friday solution for you. The KEF LSX II LT may be compact in size, but it's an Award-winning wireless stereo system that blows most of its competition out of the water.
The LSX II LT was always good value at its £899 asking price, but for £799 at Sevenoaks, it's a proper steal. Just note that KEF's Award-winning system has dropped to £699 before, so it's up to you whether you grab this deal now or wait for a potentially lower price.
The KEF LSX II LT is a stylish, compact stereo speaker system that boasts all the wi-fi streaming smarts that you'll likely ever need, making it an excellent pick for your desktop setup and a fantastically affordable way into hi-fi that doesn't require a host of distinct boxes, cables and racks.
Deal also at Amazon, Peter Tyson and Richer Sounds
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An ultra deal on this WiiM music streamer
After a versatile music streamer?
Then the affordable WiiM Ultra is an excellent choice. Its mature and engaging performance, great connectivity and streaming features and responsive touchscreen are a rather lethal combination we wouldn't hesitate to recommend for a second.
If you're all about sound quality and on a budget, then the Cambridge MXN10 is our top choice, but the modern, user-friendly design of the Ultra charmed our reviewers while testing. A great all-around option.
The flagship WiiM Ultra takes everything we liked about the Pro Plus and adds a touchscreen display, an upgraded DAC and more extensive connectivity options. At this price, it’s one of the strongest-value streamers on the market.
Deal also at Richer Sounds, Peter Tyson and Smart Home Sounds
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A new low on Award-winning Sony headphones
Looking for noise-cancelling headphones on a budget?
Then the Sony WH-CH730N are our over-ear recommendation.
Not only do they offer ANC (active noise cancellation) at this budget price, but there's also a bountiful feature set, outstanding battery life and a clear, detailed presentation included also.
The Award-winning headphones were only released in October, and just got their first discount when they dropped to £84 at Amazon last week. But we've just spotted the pair even cheaper – £79 at EE.
Whether for yourself or a music-loving loved one, the Sony WH-CH730N will dampen out a noisy commute better than any other cans at this price. They're also ideal for long-haul travel, but importantly, they sound clear, detailed and hugely entertaining.
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Small system, large saving
Last week we highlighted a great deal on the Denon D-M41DAB, our favourite micro system and the benchmark for entry-level hi-fi.
Well, we're pleased to report that the deal is still live. The Award-winning micro system is still available, complete with speakers, for £299 at Amazon, which is a nice £100 saving.
The D-M41DAB is a convenient and affordable way to get into the world of hi-fi, with DAB, CD playback, Bluetooth streaming, and a remote control all included.
But most importantly, it sounds great, with superb sound quality that has won over the hearts of many What Hi-Fi? staff members over the years.
Combining a host of connectivity options with excellent sound quality, the Denon D-M41DAB budget micro hi-fi system is perfect for those with limited listening space who want to use various audio sources without sacrificing sound quality.
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These budget buds just became even better value
The JBL Live Pro 2 TWS tick a lot of boxes for not a lot of money, with one of the boxes including a rather stacked feature set.
ANC, IPX5 water resistance, a comfortable design and a thorough control app are all included, which made the bargain buds great value even at full price.
However, it's the lively and entertaining sound that really won us over, with expertly judged bass weight and superb detail levels.
And at £70, they're at a new lowest price with a whopping 46 per cent off!
The immensely likeable Live Pro 2 TWS offer plenty of bang for your buck, especially if you need lots of features without forking out a fortune.
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This Sony turntable deal has us in a spin
New to vinyl? Or getting back into it after several years off?
If you've got the budget to skip the cheapest entry-level models, then the Sony PS-LX5BT comes highly recommended by our audio experts.
The Bluetooth turntable is ideal for beginners, thanks to a built-in phono stage, fully automatic operation and great sonic performance for the price. It's simple to set up and use – simply press the 'start' and 'stop' buttons and the tonearm will move automatically.
If it's out of your budget, then the step-down model, the Sony PS-LX3BT, is also recommended and is currently around £80 cheaper. The LX5BT offers a more open, spacious and detailed sound, however, and is now available at a new low price.
With fully automatic operation, Bluetooth connectivity and an easy setup, the Sony PS-LX5BT is a great budget choice no matter your turntable knowledge. Together with a clear, cohesive and natural sound, the PS-LX5BT can do it all.
Price check: £282 at Sevenoaks
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A small screen steal
Want a good OLED TV but short on space?
We've got you covered. The LG C6 42-inch won not one, not two, but four What Hi-Fi? Awards, including Best 40- 43-inch TV.
This was thanks to its crisp, three-dimensional and contrast-rich picture and excellent motion handling, which made watching movies such as Blade Runner 2049 a highly cinematic experience despite the comparatively small screen size.
The C6 also won the Award for Best Gaming TV, so it is an ideal choice for GTA VI thanks to its stellar gaming specs that include VRR, ALLM, four high-speed HDMI 2.1 sockets and a wide array of cloud gaming apps.
Now available at a new lowest price – use the code SAVE50EXTRA to save £50 at checkout.
The LG C6 42-inch offers a crisp, three-dimensional and contrast-rich picture, along with excellent motion handling and gaming features. If you're short on space, this is our top choice for serious home cinema and gaming fans.
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An Apple deal a day keeps ambient noise away
The Apple AirPods Pro 3 may not be the tech giant's latest earbuds (that honour goes to the Apple AirPods 5), but they're still our favourites.
They're the ultimate in-ear Apple headphone experience, with the Pro 3 boasting better bass than their predecessors and active noise cancellation (ANC) that's twice as effective. There's also eight hours of battery life (24 hours including the case) and a fancy built-in heart rate sensor.
If you want all the snappy user-friendliness of Apple, our audio experts found the AirPods Pro 3 are the best all-around choice – and they're now at a new lowest price.
The Apple AirPods Pro 3 sound great, offer excellent ANC, deliver high comfort levels, and offer intuitive features unlike anyone else in the business. If you're after AirPods and can stretch to this price, then this is the model to buy
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Meet the team
I’ve covered more Prime Days, Black Fridays and general AV sale events than I care to count. This, plus my experience as What Hi-Fi?’s editor-in-chief and a regular reviewer, gives me an expert knowledge of the market as a whole, which is why I’ll occasionally be chipping in here, offering my two cents on the top savings to jump at, and ones to avoid.
As the Deals Writer for What Hi-Fi?, I spend my days covering deals on all the latest TVs, soundbars, projectors, amps, speakers, headphones and more. I’ve spent years taking part in Black Friday both as a writer and a consumer, and know how important it is to cut through the noise to recommend the best value products. This week I’ll be constantly searching for new lowest prices and for ways to help our readers save money, but also making sure we’re highlighting products that are genuinely worth your money and have earned a recommendation from our rigorous review process.
I’m What Hi-Fi?’s TV & AV Editor, and I’ve been testing TVs and home cinema kit for almost 20 years. I love high-end gear, of course, but I also firmly believe that great picture and sound quality should be available to all. The good news is that you really don’t have to spend a fortune to get a home cinema experience to be proud of – especially if you shop around. I’m always on the hunt for big discounts, and Black Friday often unearths some great deals, but not all offers are as great as they might at first seem. Over the next few days, I will be flagging the real deals and warning you off the fake ones.
I run our hi-fi and audio section, and have spent over 14 years at What Hi-Fi? reviewing everything from premium turntables and stereo amplifiers to affordable DACs and speakers. Armed with plenty of advice, experience, and a desire to ensure everyone gets the ideal product for their needs and system, I will be able to tell you whether a Black Friday hi-fi deal is worth the plunge or not – and recommend better alternatives for better value.
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