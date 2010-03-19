The Kicker EB141s might look rather too big and chunky, but they're lightweight and not particularly burrowing.



So they prove surprisingly secure and comfortable in the ear – especially if you opt for the included Comply foam tips.



A distinct lack of excitement

Unfortunately there's no such good news where the sound is concerned, as the Kickers suffer from overcooked, sluggish bass that drowns out the rest of the tonal range and lends vocals an unpleasant and unnatural thickness.



Treble also lacks sparkle, leaving the whole presentation short of attack and excitement.



To hear what these should be aiming at, audition the Award-winning Beyerdynamic DTX 80s instead.

