We all love a discount, don't we? But at this time of year, as Black Friday nears, bringing with it a blizzard of bargains from big name retailers, the ubiquity of deals day content can, for some, start to become burdensome.

Although Black Friday Record Store Day might not sound a far cry from the main event – after all, it happens on the 27th November, the very same day as Black Friday – this event has a different purpose altogether.

Across the UK and Ireland's independent record stores, a bumper set of rare and often previously unheard records will go on sale – much like the standard Record Store Day that happens every April. As such, you can expect to see everything from live concert recordings to international releases and picture discs. But, be warned, despite the connotations of the Black Friday name, this is not a discount sales event.

Latest Videos From What Hi-Fi? Watch full video here:

Nonetheless, with only a month until Christmas, this event offers a great opportunity to pick up gifts for the vinyl lovers in your life. Alternatively, you might just want some wax companions to help you through the dark, early evenings.

Whatever you're looking for, we have put together a collection of the records we are most excited to listen to, to help you on your way.

Rubber Soul (US Version) by The Beatles

(Image credit: UMR/Calderstone, The Beatles)

This Black Friday will be the first time that the original Rubber Soul (US Album) has been available as a standalone vinyl LP since it was first issued by Capitol Records in 1965. For this limited-edition version, which comes on heavyweight 180g gold vinyl, the audio has been sourced from the original US production master and the vinyl has been cut at Nashville's East Iris Studios.

So, what's different about the US release? Well, for starters, the track listing is slightly changed from the UK version, featuring two tracks (I've Just Seen a Face and It's Only Love) from the UK version of Help!, instead of four classics from the UK pressing: Drive My Car, Nowhere Man, What Goes On and If I Needed Someone.

Get the What Hi-Fi? Newsletter The latest hi-fi, home cinema and tech news, reviews, buying advice and deals, direct to your inbox. Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Receive email from us on behalf of our trusted partners or sponsors

Which version you prefer will undoubtedly come down to your preferences among these tracks, but we think that getting your hands on a limited-edition piece of music history is a fairly enticing prospect, whatever your taste.

Bill Withers In Concert Live at the BBC 1974

(Image credit: Legacy, Bill Withers)

Bill Withers is one of those artists whose music everybody inexplicably knows, even if they don't know that they know it. The American soul and R&B singer-songwriter was a late bloomer, releasing his debut album at the ripe old age of 32, but even after a late start, he would go on to become one of his genre's giants.

Featuring classics such as Ain't No Sunshine, Lovely Day and Use Me, this live album offers a fresh take on some well-established favourites. Even in their acoustic renditions, these tracks are sure to hold on to their contagious sense of groove.

The original recording was made at the BBC in 1974, and sees Withers embracing pared-back arrangements of a selection of songs from his Just As I Am and Still Bill albums. Until now, these live recordings had never been released as a physical album, so if you're willing to get down to the record store bright and early, you could be among the first to ever hear them on vinyl.

Go! by the Chemical Brothers

(Image credit: UMR/EMI, The Chemical Brothers)

Not every Record Store Day release has to be a time-worn classic. Indeed, there are plenty of great modern titles available at this year's Black Friday Record Store Day event, with albums from Momoko Gil, Holly Humberstone and King Gizzard & The Lizard Wizard, to name but a few.

Although Go! is now just over a decade old, this track has seen a recent uptick in attention following its inclusion in the 2026 action movie, Apex. As it happens, we don't think this track ever deserved to leave the spotlight, with one of the most head-bangingly propulsive basslines around.

If just one version of this Chemical Brothers hit isn't enough for you, then you'll be pleased to hear that this release also includes two remixes, one from Claude VonStroke and the other from Special Request Warehouse. Neither of the remixes have ever been released on vinyl before.

If funky, driving electronica is your thing, then you'll want to move fast!

Across The Alps – The Lugano & Pescara Concerts by Bill Evans

(Image credit: Elemental, Bill Evans)

For jazz musicians, walking the fine line between technical proficiency and natural, uninhibited emotional expression is something close to the Holy Grail. Indeed, only a relatively small handful of names spring to mind as those who truly mastered the art. Among them, of course, is Bill Evans.

After joining Miles Davis' band in 1958, and eventually featuring on Davis' seminal album, Kind Of Blue, Evans spent much of his career playing in trios. This record includes trio performances recorded in Lugano, Switzerland, and Pescara, Italy, between 1967 and 1969.

All of the album's tracks are previously unheard, which will undoubtedly come as exciting news to any jazzheads scouring this year's Record Store Day crates. What's more, the source audio for this record has been transferred from the original recording tape reels, so this is something of a historical record.

The new release comes as a 180g double LP with an "extensive" 12-inch insert including rare photographs and liner notes from jazz critic and author, Marc Myers. Perfect for some light reading to accompany your listening session.

Live At Carnegie Hall, 1972 by Joni Mitchell

(Image credit: Elektra / Rhino, Joni Mitchell)

Nowadays, with sophisticated autotune software available, it can be hard to tell who can really sing and who is making up for it 'in the box'. Back in 1972, however, you couldn't get away with sharpening your falsetto after the fact. Fortunately, we don't think such measures would ever be necessary for a talent like Joni Mitchell.

Famed for her elastic falsetto, personal lyrics and inimitable compositional fusion of jazz, pop and folk, this album finds Mitchell heading towards the height of her career. Recorded the year after the release of her 1971 masterpiece album, Blue, this performance, recorded at Carnegie Hall, sees Mitchell playing many of the album's songs, alongside older classics such as Both Sides Now.

While these recordings have previously been included on Joni Mitchell Archives, Vol. 3, this is their first appearance on vinyl.

MORE

Want to grow your 4K Blu-ray collection? Keep your ear to the ground this Black Friday

We spoke to the experts behind Spiritland’s new “format agnostic” listening bar at the Barbican

Check out our pick of the ultimate music tracks to test your hi-fi system